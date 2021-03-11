Biden increases US vaccine stocks as the world waits





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his administration to order an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, raising a likely excess of doses in the United States later this year as much of the rest of the world is grappling with severe shortages.

Even before Wednesday’s order, the United States was to have enough approved vaccines delivered by mid-May to cover every adult and enough for a total of 400 million people by the end of July. Doses sufficient to cover an additional 200 million people are ordered if the vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The new doses of J&J, which would cover an additional 100 million people, are expected to be delivered in the second half of the year.

White House aides said Bidens’ top priority was to ensure Americans are vaccinated before considering distributing doses elsewhere.

We want to be overworked and over-prepared, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, saying Biden wanted the unexpected in the event of unforeseen issues with the existing production schedule.

We still don’t know which vaccine will work best for children, she added. We still don’t know the impact of the variants or the need for recall plans. And these doses can be used for booster injections as well as needed. Obviously this is still under review by the FDA, but again we want to be over-prepared as I noted earlier.

Bidens’ announcement comes as the White House has rejected requests from U.S. allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for doses of vaccine produced in the United States, where months of production runs produced vaccines only for use in the country.

Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders do not face voters in free and fair elections, have used their domestically produced snapshots as strategic leverage.

China has pledged about half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press. Four of China’s many vaccine makers say they will be able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.

Russia has sent millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world, even as it vaccinates its own population. Analysts say one of the goals of this vaccine diplomacy is to bolster Russia’s image as a scientific, technological and benevolent powerhouse, especially as other countries face COVID-vaccine shortages. 19 because the richer countries recover the versions made in the West.

Israel, which has vaccinated more than half of its population with Pfizer vaccines produced in Europe, has also attempted to use vaccine diplomacy to reward its allies.

Biden arranged for the United States to contribute financially to the United Nations and World Health Organization-backed COVAX alliance, which will help share the vaccine with more than 90 low- and middle-income countries, but he has not yet committed to dose sharing. .

Bidens’ buying strategy has been criticized by non-governmental organizations who have encouraged the White House to develop clear plans and thresholds for sharing vaccines with the world.

The only way to beat this virus for good is to beat it everywhere and that requires an immediate plan to share excess vaccine doses globally, said Sarah Swinehart, senior communications director at The ONE Campaign.

Asked about the surplus on Wednesday, Biden told reporters that if we have a surplus, we will share it with the rest of the world.

It is not something that can be stopped by a fence, no matter how high you are building a fence or a wall. So we weren’t going to be safe until the world was safe, Biden admitted. So we were going to start by making sure the Americans are taken care of first, but then we were going to try to help the rest of the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

