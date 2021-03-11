Data from nearly 8,000 servers in the UK could be stolen by Microsoft hacks.





Personal data on nearly 8,000 servers in the UK can be stolen due to a serious flaw in Microsoft Exchange email software exploited by state-backed hackers.

Globally, out of a total of 125,000, 7,900 UK servers are vulnerable to this flaw, warns experts from US cybersecurity business Palo Alto Networks.

This will likely include systems used by businesses, charities, healthcare organizations, law firms, defense contractors, and government agencies.

It’s since last week that Microsoft revealed that a state-sponsored group operating in China had stolen data from corporate and government users by exploiting a previously unknown security flaw in the Exchange email service.

Experts have warned that this flaw in giving hackers access to an entire email database could hand over a large amount of personal information to criminals that could be used to steal ransom money from businesses.

A separate group of researchers at ESET said Wednesday that more than 10 government-backed hacking groups were breaking into their servers as part of an attack.

Hackers are targeting servers in the UK, US, Germany and other countries as companies struggle to install defect-fixing updates.

Organizations serving 115 countries include governments, IT providers, oil companies, construction companies, cybersecurity companies, and real estate companies.

The Norwegian Parliament today confirmed that its servers were compromised through Exchange glitches. We know the data has been extracted, but we don’t yet have a complete overview of the situation, said Marianne Andreassen, Head of Congressional Administration.

Brandon Wales, acting director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told a US hearing that hackers were motivated to steal information, launch ransomware attacks, and physically compromise connected infrastructure.

Much attention from hackers is focused on espionage, ESET said. ESET’s Matthieu Faou started observing more threat actors scanning and corrupting Exchange servers all at once the day after the patch was released.

The serious hacks warned by experts could lead to hacking of up to 250,000 organizations, compared to the SolarWinds breaches, which allowed Russian hackers to access servers in U.S. government departments for months.

The victims of Microsoft Exchange hacking in the UK have yet to be identified, but it is understood that the National Cybersecurity Center is investigating the scale of the breaches in the United States.

Microsoft has not yet responded to requests for comment.

