OSCE Economic and Environmental Activity Coordinator: UK Response





Thank you Mrs. Chair.

Thanks to Ambassador ugi for sharing the report today.

I would like to choose the three themes you mentioned.

First, it is the issue of women’s economic empowerment and wider gender equality. This week we take another look at the possible impact of gender inequality on economic and environmental issues. At this year’s first Economic and Environmental Forum (EEF) preparatory meeting, we heard how women are losing power economically through gender stereotypes that limit their career and training options. Practices in the workplace that are unfavorable to women; Through companies that do not pay equally to women and men for doing the same thing; Or through an employer that limits the financial and career prospects of women with children. The UK shares you and the Swedish Chairman’s assessment that empowering women is key to achieving security and stability.

Beyond the economic side, we agree that ensuring women have equal social rights and access to health care and education is not only a moral obligation, but also promotes growth and improves sustainability, a concern of everyone.

It is correct to recognize the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women. Women are only half the chances of men to have full-time jobs in the official economy, and certain sectors in which women are overrepresented are particularly hard hit. Gender equality should be included in the recovery plan so that we can rebuild a more fair and inclusive economy and society.

Second, we welcome your honesty and ambitions for this year’s climate. As COP President, this is even more important in the UK as it encourages states to make major commitments on issues like adaptation and finances ahead of the COP26 meeting in November.

OSCE, the world’s largest security organization, has been uniquely deployed to provide a security-based emphasis on climate issues. The new commitment to climate could provide a greater scope for organizations to provide a platform for political dialogue on the security risks of climate change, more than seeing climate change through the lens of disaster risk reduction or water management. is.

This enables OSCE to move from organizations implementing activities to raise awareness and assess security risks to organizations that share experiences related to addressing climate threats and implement adaptation measures. We were encouraged by the economic and environmental committee’s discourse yesterday and look forward to exploring these options this year in partnership with other participating countries.

Finally, we welcome your commitment to ensuring that the Office of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities Coordinator (OCEEA) not only meets the requirements of the beneficiary countries, but also designs and implements activities that have clear, visible and measurable results and impact. We continually encourage all parts of OSCE to think about the actual outcomes and lasting impacts of OSCE program activities.

OSCE can make a difference, and indeed there is space to strengthen communication between the Office and the delegation to convey the success stories of the OCEEA project. We welcome the development of the Confluence platform and look forward to the final release.

Finally, thanks to Ambassador ugi for serving as the Coordinator of Economic and Environmental Issues, and congratulations to you and your team for making 2D an integral part of OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security.

Thank you.

