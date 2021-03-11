The UK sends a strong message to abusers in the aid sector and launches a new aid program for survivors.





The UK today launched a new program to define perpetrators of sexual violence, exploitation or sexual harassment in the relief sector and provide vital support to survivors.

The program is based on the extensive work the UK has undertaken to eradicate abuse in the aid sector. It will strengthen the support available to survivors and make it easier for them to report abuse.

This includes developing new ways to anonymously report abuse through an online platform that will be piloted in Zambia. This will connect with organizations that can help survivors get extra assistance, such as entrusting the police or perpetrators employers if they wish.

New UK aid can also fund investments for local and community-based organizations, providing a variety of direct assistance to survivors, including counseling and psychosocial assistance, financial assistance, and judicial access.

New training plans will also be introduced to improve the quality of protection investigations conducted by international organizations such as NGOs and the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The UK is taking steps to ensure that the aid sector is not a safe haven for perpetrators of sexual violence and exploitation of vulnerable groups. We have been at the forefront of pushing protection standards across the aid sector. Our new support will help survivors get the help they need and fearlessly report abusers.

Since the October 2018 Safeguarding Summit, the UK has taken several cooperative measures to raise the standard for delivery of aid around the world. The focus was driven by the need to support survivors, prevent further abuse, and bring perpetrators to justice.

Actions taken include a new and robust screening system for support workers to help charities and other organizations share data on employee misconduct and prevent perpetrators from moving to work. This indicates that at least 75 people are rejecting jobs due to negative or missing data.

The UK Government and ACRO Criminal Record Office have partnered with Interpol to improve criminal record verification and facilitate information sharing between aid agencies and law enforcement agencies. We launched a resource and support hub that actively supports aid organizations operating in the field to improve the standards of protection and support available to victims.

The UK makes it clear that all organizations requesting UK aid must do all they can to meet the high standards of protection required and keep the people they work with safe. Today, the government confirmed that Oxfam GB could back funding after the charity committee confirmed last month that its approach to protection has been greatly strengthened and that charities must return to standard regulatory oversight.

The report found that those helping Oxfam GB are now better protected from abuse, exploitation, and other forms of harm according to the high standards required of UK support partners.

