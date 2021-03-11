More U.S. states expand vaccine eligibility





As vaccine production, shipments and inoculations increase, a growing number of US states are still allowing more people to be vaccinated, giving optimism to those biding their time.

Anyone 16 and older who lives or works in Alaska became eligible Tuesday night after the state became the first in the country to allow maximum residents access to a vaccine. Next week, Texans aged 50 and over will be eligible, the state health department said on Wednesday, same day Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said people in that state over 55 could get vaccinated next week.

New Yorkers aged 60 and over became eligible on Wednesday, with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo citing an increase in the federal government’s bid. The governors of Minnesota and Ohio also said this week they would open up eligibility to larger groups of residents.

Minnesotas Gov. Tim Walz said his state has moved quickly to use more vaccines from the federal government and is on track to meet its goal this week of vaccinating 70% of people 65 and over in the state. This allowed him to extend eligibility to states next two phases at the same time and weeks ahead of schedule.

And at least 37 states, as well as Washington, DC, now allow some residents with certain health conditions to receive vaccines, according to a New York Times survey, although the conditions that grant access in a state may not. do it in another.

The pace of vaccinations has accelerated to the point where the daily average of individual injections has reached about 2.17 million per day. On March 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million vaccines had been administered.

Update

March 11, 2021 at 8:57 am ET

If the pace continued or even increased, the adult US population of around 260 million could be fully immunized within months, either with the single-dose Johnson & Johnsons vaccine or the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. . About 62.5 million Americans have received at least one dose and about 32.9 million of that number have been fully immunized, according to the CDC

President Biden has steadily stepped up the nations inoculation schedule as vaccine makers ramped up production in the Johnson & Johnsons affair, forging a partnership with longtime rival Merck. After announcing last week that the United States would have enough vaccines by the end of May for every American adult, Mr Biden said on Wednesday he was ordering the federal government to obtain 100 million doses Johnson & Johnsons vaccine supplements.

The White House said the extra doses could help the country start immunizing children once necessary clinical trials are completed. The doses could also, if necessary, be used as boosters or be reformulated to combat emerging variants of the virus.

Utah makes all adults eligible for the vaccine on April 1 for more local reasons. After the Republican-controlled legislature decided to end the Mask of States tenure, Gov. Spencer Cox, also a Republican, worked with them to push back the date to get as many people vaccinated as possible ahead of time. a spokesperson for the governor, Jennifer Napier. -Pearce, said in a statement Tuesday. The mask requirement in Utah will end on April 10, when the state plans to have 1.5 million doses, she said.

What you need to know about vaccine deployment

Local authorities have also opened up eligibility to wider populations. In some clinics in the Navajo Nation, which suffered severe lockdowns this summer and suffered from an increase in the number of cases, anyone 16 years of age and older can get the vaccine. And in Gila County, Arizona, any resident over the age of 18 can walk into a clinic and get vaccinated.

But reluctance to immunize remains a potential obstacle to the nation’s energized immunization campaign. Health officials in Alaska said the reluctance, combined with confusion over eligibility, left appointments unfilled, which could have been factored into the governors’ decision to open wide openings. vaccine doors.

While Alaska has fully vaccinated 16% of its population, the highest rate in the country, according to a New York Times database, the state ranks 46th for administering vaccines, having used only 69% of its supply.

