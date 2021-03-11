Mitsubishi Motors to end UK car sales this fall





MITSUBISHI Motors has confirmed that it is ending car sales in the UK, but the deal it signed with Renault will continue to sell cars in continental Europe.

Last year, automakers announced that they would withdraw from the continent for financial reasons. However, rumors of European deals have fueled speculation that it will continue to sell cars in the UK. The new announcement makes it clear that plans are still underway to transition to a “after sales only” business in the UK starting this fall.

In a statement, the company said, “Mitsubishi Motors today announced that it plans to procure new cars from its Alliance partner Renault. These are only available on selected left-hand drive European markets. It is not offered for sale in the UK and is not produced right-handed.

“The UK’s Mitsubishi Motors is planning to sell a range of its existing vehicles by fall, at which point the 400,000 Mitsubishi vehicles on UK roads will be converted to an after-sales-only business to receive full support for I am going to do it. We provide maintenance, spare parts, accessories, warranty and technical support. “

Details of the next steps for UK business will be announced soon, he added.

The Financial Times reported in late February that Japanese automakers plan to overturn their plans to withdraw from the European market under constant pressure from alliance partners Renault and Nissan.

The report was based on information from three anonymous sources with “direct knowledge of the matter”, and the company used this deal to illustrate the strengths of the strategic alliance after the departure of former fugitive CEO Carlos Ghosn for nearly three years. Insisted that they want to do it. before.

While doubts have been raised about the ability to manufacture Mitsubishi vehicles at Renault’s plant, a UK Mitsubishi spokesman said: The year has not changed.”

Mitsubishi’s boss is reportedly not wanting French politics to influence his decision to stay in Europe. The French government holds a 15% stake in Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan, which has a 34% stake in Mitsubishi, forming the link between the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi strategic alliance.

Among them, three automakers account for one in nine vehicles sold worldwide. However, Mitsubishi’s success in Europe has declined in recent years, and automakers now have a market share of only 1% on the continent.

When it announced its departure from Europe in July 2020, the company said it was aiming to cut company costs by 20% based on a “small but beautiful” mantra that could focus on more profitable markets, including Asia.

According to Renault’s statement, the Japanese automaker will now procure two models from Renault, which will be adjusted to reflect the “Mitsubishi brand DNA”, Renault said. The first of the two models will be released in 2023.

In the UK, Mitsubishi currently sells six models, including the Mirage supermini, the Shogun Sport 7-seater and the Outlander SUV available as a plug-in hybrid. However, so far this year, the market share is only 0.46%, which is less than that of Pole Star, Suzuki, and Dacia.

