Number of unaccompanied children at border soaringExBulletin





U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday released the latest statistics showing officers encountered nearly 3,500 migrants a day in February 2021, a 28% peak from January.

The number of asylum-seeking migrants, including unaccompanied minors, crossing the southwestern border into the United States is skyrocketing, leaving the Biden administration to scramble to find appropriate care and housing for thousands of people. children.

The recent influx of migrants has increased since April 2020 due to continued violence, natural disasters, food insecurity and poverty in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, officials said.

The sharp increase in the number of minors has left the CBP climbing to quickly move children from detention in border patrol holding cells to temporary shelters suitable for adolescents.

“Our goal is to ensure that CBP has the continued capacity to effectively transfer unaccompanied children to [Department of Health and Human Services] as quickly as possible, in accordance with legal requirements and in the best interests of the children, ”CBP said in a statement.

But the administration was unable to meet the demand. As of Tuesday, 2,800 unaccompanied children were waiting to be placed in shelters, but there were fewer than 500 beds available to accommodate them, CNN reported.

By law, minors who enter the country without a parent or guardian must be turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services 72 hours after being taken into custody by border patrol. They are then placed with a sponsor, who may be a parent or relative already living in the United States. But that process would take much longer, causing a serious bottleneck made worse by housing ceilings put in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. HHS has nearly halved the number of children’s beds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The children are approaching the border now because after fleeing their country of origin in Central America, they could not access the border for a year due to Title 42”, Megan McKenna, spokesperson for Kids In Need of Defense, an advocacy group for unaccompanied minors, told NPR.

Title 42 was put in place by the Trump administration and allows the government to block the entry of non-citizens who may be carriers of disease. The Biden White House kept the rarely used law in place.

McKenna added, “They are seeking a chance to seek protection from the United States as they are entitled to do under US law. We are seeing the results of the pent-up demand for access to life-saving protection. The violence. that pushed them to the US border has only gotten worse over the past year. “

In an effort to avert a child detention crisis, like the ones that challenged Presidents Obama and Trump in 2014 and 2019, the Biden administration announced it was restoring shelter capacity to pre-pandemic levels.

Roberta Jacobson, White House coordinator for the southern border, said on Wednesday that Biden was relaunching a youth program that would allow around 3,000 Central American children already approved by the government to join their parents in the United States. legal limbo for years after Trump abruptly canceled the Obama-era program.

