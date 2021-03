SoftBank-backed Coupang Price US IPO Above Target

(Bloomberg) –

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. and a group of existing shareholders raised $ 4.6 billion in an expanded offering, making it one of the largest listings for a company Asian on an American stock exchange.

Coupang priced 130 million shares at $ 35 each on Wednesday, above a marketed range of $ 32 to $ 34 each, the company said in a statement.

The retailers’ IPO is the largest on a U.S. stock exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $ 8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupangs’ offering is also the largest of any New York-based Asia-based company since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $ 25 billion listing. in 2014, the largest on record in the United States.

Coupang and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares. The previous range had been raised from $ 27 to $ 30 earlier, signaling strong investor demand.

At $ 35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of around $ 60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company sold 100 million new shares while existing investors unloaded 30 million shares, up from an additional 20 million.

Return of SoftBanks

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its largest shareholder, reaped a gain of more than $ 16 billion from the IPO, improving the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son by selecting successful startups even after a number of faux pas.

In November 2018, SoftBanks Vision Fund invested $ 2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $ 9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. This funding follows $ 1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at around $ 5 billion.

Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has become the Korean version of Amazon.com Inc.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, placing 70 percent of the country’s population within seven miles of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new lines of business such as food delivery and streaming services.

Leading the offer is Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol CPNG.

