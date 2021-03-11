Global top executives say the UK market is more attractive after Brexit





According to a survey of 5,000 business leaders worldwide, the UK is a more attractive investment proposition than before Brexit.

The UK has overtaken India with the fourth most attractive growth target for Bose after the US, China and Germany.

According to PwC’s annual survey of global CEOs, 11% of global CEOs chose the UK as one of their top three goals, an increase from the 9% last survey conducted in 2019.

Read More: EU Ambassador to UK Calls for Strengthening Trust in Post-Brexit Relationships

Chief executives based in China have increased interest in the UK market since Brexit, with 13% choosing the UK as their growth target compared to just 3% in 2019. Also, almost a quarter of India is looking for opportunities in the UK.

This discovery is undoubtedly a mark of confidence in the increased certainty and stability on the trade front. PwC’s Chairman Kevin Ellis said the UK has not only increased its appeal to our new trade targets, but it remains an important market among its European neighbors.

This conviction translates into the optimism of the UK chief executive himself. British bosses are now more optimistic about the global economic and organizational growth prospects than their global peers.

The majority (89%) are confident that their earnings outlook will improve to some extent next year, and the three-year outlook is even more optimistic.

Read more: UK-Kenya trade deal ratified overnight despite ongoing legal challenges

Optimism seems to be largely due to the success of the UK vaccine launch, which could allow companies to plan to resume normality.

CEOs are convinced that the crisis has turned the corner. As CEOs are planning ahead, these improvements are fueling action and momentum, Ellis said. This has become evident in the trading activity that is being built at a fast pace, and this should also lead to an increase in headcount in growth sectors such as technology.

More than half of CEOs expect to hire more employees next year, and 44% of global leaders expect more employees.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos