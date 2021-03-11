Covid-19 live updates: US coronavirus cases in top 50,000 for day two





Recently reported U.S. coronavirus cases increased slightly, as vaccinations continued to advance and the Biden administration sought to boost countries’ supply of Covid-19 vaccines.

The United States reported 58,611 new cases on Wednesday, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The Wednesday tally rose slightly from Tuesday’s revised total of 57,417, but was significantly lower than peak levels reached in January, when daily totals often exceeded 200,000.

The country reported 1,564 dead on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to more than 529,200.

Nearly 10% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and an average of 2.2 million doses have been administered daily over the past week, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Biden ordered his administration to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year and said he plans to share any surplus vaccines with other countries . If a deal with J&J is made, the additional supply would double the company’s previous commitment to deliver 100 million doses to the United States.Given the commitments made by Pfizer and Moderna to deliver 600 million doses of their vaccines to two doses, the United States is expected to have more than enough supply by the end of May to vaccinate the eligible American population, Biden said.

The dissemination of new variants is a constant concern. It is estimated that half of the current cases of Covid-19 in New York have been linked to variants first identified in New York and the UK, health officials said on Wednesday. Viruses are constantly mutating, and new variants are expected from all strains of the virus, including the coronavirus. But three strains first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil raised concerns after emerging data suggested they spread more easily than earlier forms of the coronavirus, leading to more infections. .

Moderna said on Wednesday it began testing modified Covid-19 vaccines in humans designed to better target a more contagious variant that was first identified in South Africa. The company plans to enroll 60 people to test the new plan. Subjects had previously received the two standard doses of the original Modernas intake. In the new part of the study, these adult volunteers will receive a booster injection containing the modified Modernas vaccine.

Meanwhile, Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline said a monoclonal antibody drug developed an 85% reduction in hospitalizations or deaths from Covid-19 compared to a placebo in a clinical trial. Based on the positive results, the companies said on Wednesday they would immediately ask health regulators in the United States and other countries to authorize the therapy. If approved, the drug would be the fourth antibody drug available in the United States after those manufactured by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

