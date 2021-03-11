Despite ongoing legal challenges, the UK-Kenya trade agreement was ratified overnight.





Surprisingly, Kenyan lawmakers ratified the Kenya-British trade agreement late Tuesday evening, paving the way for a duty-free trade economy between Britain and East African countries. The voting results were released yesterday.

Adan Haji, chairman of the Kenya Parliamentary Trade Commission, is known for persuading the majority of Kenyan legislators not to block trade agreements, despite fierce opposition from several influential legislators in recent weeks.

A media official from the UK’s International Trade Department confirmed to City AM that the trade agreement had been ratified, and Kenya’s British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said last night she was delighted.

British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena told City AM this afternoon, “It is good news that the Kenyan Parliament has agreed to our trade agreement. This will benefit UK shoppers and Kenyan exporters and will boost business on both sides.

The trade between the two countries is already worth 1.4 billion a year, and the better we build, the more we can do together,” he added.

Completing the ratification process in Nairobi is somewhat surprising, as several influential Kenyan lawmakers opposed the trade deal just a few days ago, saying the agreement was illegal under Kenyan law.

Moreover, peasant groups are still fighting trade agreements in court and are demanding that UK exporters entering Kenya do not get their quotas and tariffs lifted as it can lead to unfair competition and market turmoil.

Nevertheless, with a sudden twist, which is not so uncommon in Kenyan politics, the UK-Kenya Economic Partnership (EPA) was rubber stamped by lawmakers at a late-night meeting that was not open to the public and the media.

As a result, ratification by both sides of the Sahara was completed with the approval of the London Senate earlier this month.

The EPA, signed in London in December of last year, will give Kenyan companies duty-free access to the UK market, and Kenya will begin to phase out tariff and quota barriers for a set number of UK products 12 years after the EPA takes effect. .

In addition, tariffs on some UK goods will be lowered 7 years after the transaction is ratified.

As reported by City AM earlier this month, the deal will ultimately expand to Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Tanzania.

Legal challenge

Despite the completion of the ratification process by both parties, the settlement still faces one hurdle as the farmers group and lobby group Econews launched petitions in the Nairobi High Court last week. month.

Attorney Hanningtone Amol, managing partner of ALP Kenya, who raised the issue on behalf of the farmers, said the hearing was held yesterday.

“This case is now out of order to abolish EPA ratification. This is what we will prosecute in court in the future,” Amol told City AM.

However, “because there is no injunction against the operation of the EPA, the Kenyan government is free to proceed at this stage until the court makes a decision. [the EPA’s] The constitution,” he said.

At the heart of their case is the claim that the Kenyan government did not follow the national constitution.

Farmers have the right to access information “they do not have the luxury of knowledge in English and [have] Internet access. They had to take advantage of a simplified version of the documentation in their local language and get guidance on what it meant,” Amol argued.

Moreover, he argues that public participation in issues that will have an economic impact on Kenya is inadequate because the Kenyan government has not conducted the EPA’s economic and regulatory impact assessment.

Amol added that the court set a timetable for a quick hearing on the matter yesterday, and the next meeting is scheduled for June 30th.

UK-Kenya trade

The UK is a major market for tea, coffee, flowers and fresh vegetables exporters from the UK and Kenya.

The UK and Kenyan governments have stressed that the December trade agreement provides Kenyan businesses with tax-free access to the UK market to support Kenya’s job and economic development and prevent confusion for British businesses while remaining tariff-free. Kenya’s high-quality flower supply route.

According to UK government data, coffee and spices were the most imported from Kenya into the UK in 2019, with a market value of about 111 million, vegetables at 79 m, and living trees and plants (mostly flowers) at around 54 m.

The UK market accounts for 43% of Kenya’s total vegetable exports and more than 9% of cut flowers. The UK-Kenya trade in 2019 was worth about 1.4 billion.

Read more: New WTO boss who understands that Africa is good for the global economy

