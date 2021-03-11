China Chip Industry Group says it works with its US counterpart





(Bloomberg) – A Chinese semiconductor industry group has said it has agreed to work with its U.S. counterpart on chip-related issues, a rare example of bilateral cooperation in an area that has become a hotbed of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association said in a statement on its website Thursday that it would form a working group with the Semiconductor Industry Association based in Washington, DC. Ten chip companies from each country will meet twice a year to discuss policies ranging from export restrictions to supply chain security and encryption technology, the statement said.

Shares of Chinese companies involved in the chip industry rose after the statement was posted on the CSIA website. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. increased 12% in Hong Kong trade. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. jumped at least 13% and 14% respectively.

The American association, which represents companies like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., said the task force was established to share public information on general business matters. The SIA maintains a regular dialogue with our industry counterparts around the world, including China, and it is part of this ongoing effort. SIA is committed to working with the U.S. government on the common goal of improving the competitiveness of U.S. semiconductors while protecting national security, the organization said in a statement.

People familiar with the matter said there was no US government involvement in the task force and one said the meeting would not include business leaders but would be rather led by technical experts. Both semiconductor industry associations are members of the World Semiconductor Council and have maintained regular discussions.

China will invest more money in chips, AI and 5G to catch up with us

The future of the semiconductor industry is becoming a major issue in the strained relationship between the United States and China. Premier Li Keqiang promised in a speech last week that his country would increase spending and boost research into advanced chips and artificial intelligence as China seeks to reduce its reliance on U.S. technologies. The Asian nation imports $ 300 billion worth of semiconductors every year.

The Trump administration has taken steps to limit the growth of Chinese national champions such as Huawei Technologies Co. and SMIC, China’s largest chip maker. US President Joe Biden has placed technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and next-generation networks at the heart of his policy towards China, and said he will resist China and others techno-autocracies.

U.S. and Chinese officials are expected to hold talks next week in Alaska, at the first in-person high-level meeting between the two countries since President Biden took office. Ties between the two world powers fell to their lowest level in decades under former President Donald Trump, with the two countries increasing sanctions and tariffs, expelling journalists and closing consulates.

Cooperation between industry groups is absolutely necessary, said Stewart Randall, head of electronics at consultancy firm Intralink in Shanghai. It would be a disaster if two semiconductor worlds were created where nothing was interoperable or where there were no standards, he said.

The CSIA was formed by China’s major chip suppliers, labs and investors, some of whom are on Washington’s blacklist, according to its website. Its management team is a whos-who of some of the most prominent personalities in the country’s semiconductor industry. The head of the association is Zhou Zixue, president of the SMIC listed in Hong Kong. Xu Zhijun, vice chairman of the board of directors of Huaweis, and Zhao Weiguo, chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, are members of the board.

