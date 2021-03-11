International Women’s Day: British Statement





Thank you chair

International Women’s Day is a moment to recognize past achievements and look forward to the challenges of the future. It’s time to think about what we are short of and what we can and should do to address these shortcomings. Over the past year, all of us have had to respond and adapt to the challenges of the epidemic. And we relied on frontline staff to solve this problem. Women have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, accounting for about 70% of healthcare workers worldwide, but only 25% of leadership positions in the healthcare sector. And we have seen women play a leading role in vaccine development.

However, during this period we also saw a shocking increase in gender-based and domestic violence worldwide, with women and girls making up the overwhelming majority of victims. We must reverse this worrisome trend and face the challenge of achieving gender equality with new vitality.

Empowering women and girls and preventing violence against them is a UK priority. We are committed to ensuring that all girls receive at least 12 years of quality education and to end preventable deaths in mothers, newborns and children by 2030. Supporting inclusive sexual and reproductive health and rights is fundamental to gender equality. That all women and girls have control over their lives and bodies

One of the topics for this year’s International Women’s Day is choosing a challenge. Looking at the post-epidemic world, we need to rebuild better and more comprehensively. Only when we challenge gender inequality and put gender equality at the center of everything we do can we achieve this fully.

At the OSCE, this includes fully implementing the Women’s, Peace and Security Agenda, ensuring that women are fully, equally and meaningfully included in the peace process and conflict prevention, and enabling women’s economic empowerment. It also means calling out stereotypes and harmful behavior.

Over the past week we have focused on some of these areas. Today I want to talk about two additional intersectionalities and build a resilient future.

Not only do women and girls experience inequality and discrimination because of their gender, this can also be complicated by cross-factors such as age, ethnicity, gender, religion, or beliefs. It is imperative to build a crossover approach to gender equality so that all women and girls are free from discrimination and violence and are able to reach their full potential.

One of the challenges we face in building a resilient future after the pandemic is climate change.

In the COP26 presidency, we will advocate for inclusion. We want all countries to step up efforts to value gender equality in climate action and finance. Including different views enables innovative solutions and leads to better climate results. This can promote greater economic opportunities, improved health and well-being, and better management of natural resources for individuals and communities. Full, meaningful and equal participation of women in the development of climate policy at the national and regional levels is essential to achieving climate goals. And there is evidence that women have better results when they are adapting and resilient. The reason for the shortage of deaths after Hurricane Mitch in Nicaragua is because women participated in preparedness training and monitored the Hurricane Early Warning System.

International Women’s Day is not just a day. It’s all about the actions we take every day to ensure equal rights for all women and girls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos