4 new cases of Brazilian strains identified in the UK





Four examples of Brazilian strains have been identified in England 3 in South Gloucestershire and Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Cases in South Gloucestershire are both intimate or home contact between two existing cases in the area. They were offered tests in response to initial cases.

The expert contact tracking team conducted a comprehensive investigation to identify additional contacts, and further tests were conducted after initial cases were identified.

Bradford’s individual tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) at the end of February after returning from Via Paris, Brazil on February 14, 2021. Subsequent genomic sequencing confirmed the case as a P.1 variant.

The contact tracking team advised to track, isolate, and test the close contacts of individuals.

Recent cases have linked the total number of Brazilian variants known as P.1 cases in the UK to 10 7 cases in the UK and 3 cases in Scotland, all with travel or confirmed cases previously traveled to Brazil.

A mystery figure that tested positive for the Brazilian covid strain, but could not be traced, was released by Matt Hancock a week after it was identified.

The so-called “Patient X” was tracked to his residence in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, after a team of 40 public health officials collected records of thousands of home test kits.

The individual is presumed to have completed mandatory quarantine after arriving in the UK and the virus is considered uncontagious. However, for caution, enhanced testing and genetic sequencing are on the rise in the surrounding area.

Scientists say the Brazilian P1 strain appears to be more contagious and there are concerns that the Covid vaccine may not be effective against it.

In a Downing Street news briefing, Hancock said: “We have successfully identified the person in question by using the latest technology and a firm commitment to our testing and tracking plans.

“The best evidence is that this person has stayed at home and there is no evidence that it has been contagious in the future. But as a precaution, we are doing more tests on the Croydon where they live to minimize the likelihood of spread.”

All three examples in Scotland were oil workers returning as families from Brazil via Paris and London. Health authorities are trying to track all passengers flying from Heathrow to Aberdeen.

In the UK, two cases came from the same family in South Gloucestershire, and tested positive after someone returned from Brazil on February 10th.

16 cases were discovered via genetic sequencing as it was revealed that the UK Public Health Administration was monitoring a new “investigative variant” known as VUI-202102/04.

PHE said the latest identified strain, also known as B.1.1.318, contained the E484K mutation found in two other VUIs in the UK, but did not feature the N501Y mutation present in all strains of concern.

