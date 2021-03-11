Which are the happiest cities in the United States?





by: Daniel Griffin, WCMH, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: March 11, 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Wallethub.com on Wednesday released a new study ranking 182 of the country’s largest cities based on the happiness of their residents.

The website said it looked at each city on the basis of 31 happiness indicators, ranging from the rate of depression to the rate of income growth to the average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont, California was ranked as the happiest city in the United States, while Detroit, Michigan came in last.

Wallethub said the study compared 182 of the largest cities, including the 150 most populous U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populous cities in each state across three key dimensions:

Emotional and physical well-being Income and employment Community and environment.

The study also found that three cities in California – San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont – had the lowest rates of depression. Meanwhile, Billings, MT had the highest rate of depression.

Residents of Detroit get as little sleep as possible, according to the study, while residents of South Burlington, Vermont, have the highest rate of adequate sleep.

The study also found that six cities – Casper, Wyoming; Billings, Montana; Juneau, Alaska; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Colorado Springs, Colorado and Rapid City, South Dakota – have the highest suicide rate. Jersey City, New Jersey, has the lowest rate.

The people of Burlington, Vermont work the fewest hours, while the people of Cheyenne, Wyoming, work the most.

Overall rank City Total score Emotional income and physical well-being and employment Community and environment 1Fremont, CA73.6614652Bismarck, ND71.5955233Fargo, ND70.9493174 Madison, WI70.14136145 San Jose, CA69.47221756South Burlington, VT68.738115147 Cedar Rapids, IA2967. 6411741910Santa Rosa CA67.597323311Sioux Falls SD67.4324231212Irvine, CA67.2715183113San Francisco CA67.1131513114Pearl City HI66.5816114615Burlington, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116Minneapolis, VT66.192651116 005114120Seattle, WA64.7410216121Boise, ID64.5533134622Honolulu, HI64.45191121523Portland, ME64.4032177424St. Paul, MN64.3122566625Scottsdale, AZ64.225348326San Diego, CA64.1730392527Austin, TX64.1320249428Overland Park, KS64.0941123029Missoula, MT63.7629198330Grand Rapids, MI63.5648201631Cape Coral, FL47.23563Cape Coral, FL63.23563C662.569836362 Coralington, FL63.23563C662.6698368 .3337882937Gilbert, AZ62.0962471338Oakland, CA61.381212714739Durham, NC61.1834498040Garden Grove CA60.8145963241Anaheim, CA60.8140875542Aurora, CA60.54113115 Vista60.8140875541 .0949804347Oxnard, CA60.02641091048Nampa, ID59.9770601849Chandler, AZ59.8667762450Nashua, NH59.8459405651Washington, DC59 .59236916652Peoria, AZ59.437792853Port St.Lucie, FL59.3638676S154 0752539558Glendale, CA58.93551362759Salt Lake City, UT58.51572214560Denver, CO58.322712416061Boston, MA58.24503713062Reno, NV58.1680555163Amarillo, TX58.0871674164Juneau, AK57.9618818265Pembroke Pines FL57.9488134766Santa Ana , CA57.85616110167Charlotte, NC57.7958999068Chesapeake, VA57.74941052169Manchester, NH57.6676654970Grand Prairie, TX57.2085903 471Rancho Cucamonga, CA57.0693368172Anchorage, AK56.99392917773Billings, MT56. 92902510474Vancouver, WA56.894710214875Yonkers, NY56.89601467976Pittsburgh, PA56.28100457077Garland, TX56.24781088678Cheyenne, WY56.0872917679Columbia, SC56.0812844580Tallahassee, FL55.9996439381Nashville, TN55.93104773582Mesa, AZ55.92971184283Fort Worth, TX55.76751318784Chicago, IL55.654217410385Irving, TX55.31736314486Tampa , FL55.23111585087West Valley City, UT55.23816213588Lewiston, ME55.1313078489Riverside, CA54.79833415590Atlanta, GA54.757910411691Huntsville, AL54.7015531292Tacoma Valley WA54.596612914993Moreno, CA54.48951257894Fort Wayne, IN54.451051176595Springfield, MO54.24136276396Casper, WY54.21659316997Lexington-Fayette , KY54.20119547698Fort Lauderdale, FL54.12991375899Los Angeles CA53.9969132139100Salem, OR53.9510835123101Las Cruces, NM53.7211310740102Arlington, TX53.5887140113103Modesto, CA53.3711057107104Dallas, TX53.3074128150105Ontario, CA53.27125316888 WA172052.805205205205205205207107107106J11047106F061047107106J1104107106J1104107106. Petersburg FL52.5712451112110Columbus, OH52.48106110117111Jacksonville, FL52.411379852112Long Beach, CA52.3968171141113Bridgeport, CT52.3763176106114Milwaukee, WI52.2891162114115Henderson, NV52.2610117068116Warwick, RI52.071337869117Lubbock, TX51.9311633157118Kansas City MO51.90102121140119Glendale, AZ51.71107145110120Albuquerque, NM51. 048972178121Orlando, FL50.9312997105122New York NY50.9110917857123Houston, TX50.8392159156124Rochester, NY50.52118135129125Brownsville, TX50.2115112228126Phoenix, AZ50.13103148158127Winston-Salem, NC49.9213484134128El Paso, TX49.9214614262129Fort Smith AR49.831587548130Miami, FL49.82126133128131Richmond, VA49.68117144146132Greensboro , NC49.5112385159133Jackson, MS49.4113115496134Norfolk, VA49.35122160126135Buffalo, NY49.18141115119136Indianapolis, IN49.14115169121137Corpus Christi TX49.11132103151138Worcester, MA48.92114126172139Chattanooga, TN48.841597977140Knoxville, TN48.661703072141San Antonio TX48.6114589133142Tucson, AZ48.37142100142143Oklaho my city, OK48 .36144113132144New Haven CT48.1698153175145Providence, RI47.951678253146Wichita, KS47.87140106163147Little Rock AR47.5615016564148Shreveport, LA47.5514916859149Cincinnati, OH47.4313983173150Stockton, CA47.13127139167151Las Vegas NV47.0413817899152New Orleans LA47.00143156138153Louisville, KY46.5516412397154Akron, OH46 .48156150100155Bakersfield, CA46.44160120136156Fresno, CA46.4315473165157Baltimore, MD46.23125173164158Hialeah, FL46.02135175153159North Las Vegas, NV45.9214718191160Philadelphia, PA45.8016515889161Laredo, TX45.7216686143162Baton Red LA45.5416191152163Newport News, VA45.26152166124164Charleston, WV45.1517281109165San Bernardino, CA44. 66148155168166St. Louis MO44.30157147162167Newark, NJ43.97153182108168Wilmington, DE43.90162116170169Birmingham, AL43.87169143137170Gulfport, MS43.8018013044171Columbus, GA43.7217913838172Tulsa, OK43.32163119171173Mobile, AL43.2417316192174Fayetteville, NC42.55171163127175Huntington, WV42.5018138122176Dover, DE42.4017459179177Montgomery, AL42.3717716437178Toledo, OH42.18176141154179 Memphis, TN40.16168172174180Augusta, GA38.76182157120181Cleveland, OH37.48175167181182Detroit, MI34.29178180180

Click here to read the full study.

