Five graphics that tell the story





An almost empty view is seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on March 29, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.

Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

Diving air travel

People have stopped stealing. The Trump administration implemented a travel ban to Europe in mid-March, but domestic air travel plunged precipitously in the days that followed.

On March 12, nearly 1.8 million people passed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at airports, according to U.S. Homeland Security data. A week later, that number had fallen to about 620,000, a drop of 66%. A week later, there were 203,000. In April, fewer than 100,000 people were flying almost every day.

Car sales fell

Although car travel has remained safe, millions of people have stopped commuting to work. This significantly affected the sales of new cars.

Retail auto sales for the week ended March 8 were only 1% forecast by JD Power. The following week, sales were 14% lower than expected. As of the week of March 22, unit purchases were 36% lower than forecast before the virus. A week later, they were 59% lower than expected.

“In the three weeks since March 11, 2020, the industry faced the biggest demand shock of modern times,” said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at JD Power. “The closest parallel is September 11, but 10 days after that crucial day GM launched its ‘Keep America Rolling’ campaign which has boosted sales.”

Restaurants have gone to zero

With people at home, it didn’t take long for service industries to shut down.

For the restaurant industry, March 9 was the first day people stopped showing up. According to Open Table data, the March 8 sit-down dinners from online, phone and walk-in reservations were only 1% compared to a year earlier. A day later, the drop was 14%, year after year.

On March 13, it was down 36%. On March 20, it was down 99.35%.

It would be June 21 before total patronage drops by less than 50% from the equivalent day in 2019.

Just like cinemas

The weekend of March 6, 2020 was normal at the box office, with US theaters bringing in over $ 100 million in ticket sales. Disney’s “Onward” was the highest-grossing film, followed by NBCUniversal’s “The Invisible Man”.

In an interview published on March 8, CNN Business asked Comscore’s senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian if he thought coronavirus fears were keeping anyone away from theaters.

“It’s too early to tell,” he said.

“I think the numbers for this weekend would probably have been the same even without the current disruption in theaters around the world. I mean, the totals are in line with what Disney expected for ‘Onward’.

The following weekend, box office revenue fell nearly 50% to $ 54 million. A week later, it was $ 195,952. By April, film activity had effectively ceased.

An overabundance of gasoline

The coming weeks would bring all kinds of ripple effects, up and down the supply chain. Restaurants and stores would change their operations to adopt delivery models first. Entertainment companies would speed up the switch to video streaming.

One of the first lagging indicators was the oil supply. When transportation stopped, US refiners had to sit on unused barrels – a statistic that didn’t come to light until weeks after the world shut down. The number of days of gasoline supply in the United States still seemed near normal on March 20, 2020. By April 24, it had almost doubled to 48 days.

This type of jump is unprecedented, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos