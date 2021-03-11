American House passes two Democrat-backed gun control bills





By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a pair of gun control bills as Democrats grapple with a changing political landscape that they say improved the odds of enact new laws after years of unsuccessful attempts.

The first measure, which was passed by Democratic-led House 227-203, would close a long-standing loophole in gun laws by extending background checks to those who buy guns on the Internet, when gun shows and through some private transactions. Only eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill.

The second bill, passed 219-210 with just two Republicans backing it, would give authorities 10 working days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale could be authorized. Currently, these sales can continue if the government cannot perform complicated background checks on potential buyers within three days.

President Joe Biden is a supporter of expanded gun control measures. The legislation could face a tougher battle in the US Senate, where Biden’s fellow Democrats hold an even slimmer majority than in the House.

The bills follow a series of deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past decade. Gun control is a matter of contention in the United States, which enshrines gun rights in its Constitution. Most Republicans strongly oppose gun restrictions, while most Democrats say new laws are needed to tackle gun violence.

Senior House Judiciary Committee Republican Jim Jordan wrote on Twitter that House Democrats “made it harder for law-abiding citizens to buy a gun.”

Many Democrats want to go further by banning the sale of certain high-capacity, military-style rifles that can fire ammunition quickly.

Democratic Representative Mike Thompson, who has campaigned for expanded gun control for years, said 30 people are killed daily by gun violence in the United States, that number rising to 100 if you count suicides and accidental deaths involving firearms. At the same time, Thompson said, 170 criminals and 50 domestic abusers are prevented from buying a gun every day.

The story continues

“It makes sense that if you extend it, you’ll be arresting even more criminals, more domestic abusers,” Thompson said.

Republicans opposed to the bills argued that the legislation would not make American streets safer and violate the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

With Democrats now controlling the White House with both houses of Congress, they seek to pursue liberal goals thwarted when Republicans ruled the House or Senate. Democrats said their position was further strengthened by unrest within the National Rifle Association, the influential gun lobby closely aligned with Republicans.

The Senate filibuster rule means that most laws require 60 votes to run in the 100-seat chamber rather than a simple majority, and Republicans could use this maneuver to try to block the measures of gun control. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said if that happens Democrats will “come together in caucus and we’ll see how we get there,” possibly alluding to ending or changing the filibuster rule.

A bipartisan gun control bill in 2013 – proposed after a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school – failed by a 54 to 46 vote in the Senate, less than the 60 votes needed.

At a press conference ahead of the gun control votes, a tearful representative Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence, said: “No one deserves the kind of pain and d anguish that people suffer. “

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Will Dunham)

