Boris Johnson is under pressure to make Britain safer for women | crime





Boris Johnson’s search for Sarah Everrad, as the ashes were found, poured in anger, under joint pressure to take steps to address male violence and misogyny, and to make Britain safer for women.

The investigation into the disappearance of a 33-year-old marketing executive added poignant to the annual International Women’s Day debate in the House of Representatives. Dozens of women in the House of Representatives share touching and angry stories about their harassment.

They also urged stronger government action when police, crime, sentence and court bills are returned to the House of Representatives next week.

Labor Congressman Jess Phillips has read the names of 118 women who have been murdered by men after controversy over the past few years.

The government has not yet announced a long-promised strategy to combat violence against women and girls. A prime minister spokesman said Thursday that he hopes the ministers will do so by the end of the year.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said to many women who shared their personal experiences after Everard went missing, they could resonate with their stories.

The home secretary said: This is very powerful because all women can relate to it. Every woman should feel safe to walk the streets without fear of bullying or violence.

Labor leader Keir Starmer spoke at a campaign event, highlighting the scale of the problem and encouraging men to shout out violent behavior.

To really confront this issue, the first thing you need to do is to recognize the scale of violence against women and girls. And I don’t appreciate how widespread it is for everyone, he said.

We all have to fundamentally solve this problem. Starmer added that we all need to be aware of the problem and challenge our actions. I think men have a special problem. It is very important for men to speak up on this matter.

A recent survey by UN Women UK found that 97% of women aged 18-24 were sexually harassed, while 80% of women of all ages reported experiencing sexual harassment in public places.

The government will be under pressure to use crime and sentencing bills to take stronger action against crimes against women when widespread law resumes in the House of Representatives next week.

The Guardian understands that Labor Harriet Harman will urge the government to give victims the right not to cross-examine their previous sexual history in court.

The government has also been challenged by Lib Dems Wendy Chamberlain to turn misogynistic crimes into hate crimes as part of a domestic violence bill.

The cross-party amendment, supported by a series of charities including the Fawcett Society and the Jo Cox Foundation, will force all police in England and Wales to record misogynistic crimes as hate crimes. This is a campaign initiated by Labor MP Stella Creasy. The amendment will be voted in the Senate next Monday.

The challenge for the government is to pass a four-year domestic violence bill. Establish legislation that makes misogynistic crimes a hate crime. Chamberlain makes sure that those who take a trusted position are the ones we can truly trust.

In the debate, Phillips said it was terrifying that the government has not yet gathered detailed data on the number of women killed and the circumstances of death each year.

Here, we count what we care about, get vaccinated, count the number of people who benefit, and set or oppose rules according to the count, she said, and obsessively track that data. However, we do not currently count women who have died. Dead women are something we all have embraced as part of our daily lives. The dead woman is just one of them. Killed women aren’t rare enough to disappear. Murdered women are common.

Phillips, who made the tradition of reading names in the annual IWD debate, said he owed him to the Counting Dead Women project, which compiled Karen Ingala Smith’s work and lists.

Harman, the longest female MP and the family’s mother, admitted the fear many women feel, but criticized Met Police Commissioner Cresida Dick’s words that kidnappings of women on the street were rare.

Former Tory Cabinet Secretary Maria Miller said the disappearance of Everard had shocked the entire UK. This is because many women can relate her last move to their daily routine.

For many women, this news article will not be at fault of their own, but will bring back memories of the threats of being sexually harassed on the streets of meeting friends and walking home, anonymous threats of physical violence through social media, and the threats of ordinary sexual violence. You can see rush hour and public transport on the way to work, she said.

Former conservative cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom said he has the power to feel that interparty action is worthwhile. The women walking home in the dark are upset that they have to be afraid and sad of the person who is near behind them. Because just because too many women go home safely doesn’t mean they’re safe from danger. So I speak to all of my colleagues across the house. Let’s not let party politics get in the way of protecting women and girls.

Rosie the Field, who talked about his experience with domestic violence last year, compared the anger to the Black Lives Matter protests, saying that collective anger has poured out over the past 24 hours.

Sarah Everard lit the inside of us again, just like George Floyd did. It’s enough to stop. We have to look hard at society, social media, misogyny, and ourselves for a long time. And I hope the list for next year doesn’t really exist.

Shadow Women and Equality Secretary Marsha de Cordova MP criticized Women and Equality Minister Liz Truss for not attending the debate and left Maria Caulfield to respond to the government.

De Cordoba explained that the debate was the first since the epidemic began, giving ministers time to talk specifically about women and said it was unacceptable that the truss was not present.

A spokesman for the Government Equalities Office said Truss couldn’t move his diary, but he made a significant contribution to Caulfields’ speech.

