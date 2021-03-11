United States announce roster for upcoming Olympic qualifiers





US Under-23 coach Jason Kreis has named his list of 20 players for the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying championship.

The players were selected from a list of 28 players from the training camp who have been training in Guadalajara, Mexico since earlier this month. Players can be added to replace an injured player until March 17.

The United States opens the tournament against Costa Rica on March 18, followed by a game against the Dominican Republic three days later. The group stage final will see the United States face off against rival Mexico on March 24. The first two in the group will advance to the semi-finals. The two winners of the semi-finals will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We know qualifying will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge we’re ready for. We will need the 20 players from this roster to help achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for the Olympics,” said Kreis. “We have had a productive training camp in Guadalajara and our players are thirsty for the opportunity to participate. Having started this journey almost two years ago, we are delighted to start the tournament.”

The roster contains 11 players who have made appearances for the Senior National Team, including six – San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, Colorado Rapids defenseman Sam Vines, FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, midfielder. Colorado Rapids midfielder Jonathan Lewis, Orlando City midfielder Andres Perea and Real Salt Lake defenseman Aaron Herrera, who took part in the United States’ 7-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in January. The roster also contains 10 players who made the final roster for a FIFA Youth World Cup.

FC Montreal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has the most selections at the U23 level with five, after capturing the team three times. Yueil has the most selections at the senior level with nine.

The Olympic qualifying tournament was originally scheduled for March 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players born on or after January 1, 1997 are eligible for competition age and Kreis has selected players of five different birth years: nine born in 1997, three born in 1998, one born in 1999, three born in 2000 and four born in 2001.

CONCACAF MEN’S OLYMPIC QUALIFYING CHAMPIONSHIP BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes, Alamo, Calif), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif)

DEFENDERS (6): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; Lompoc, CA), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Arizona), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, NM), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; New York , NY), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; Bolingbrook, Illinois), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; Colorado Springs, Colorado)

MIDFIELDS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional / BRA; Denville, NJ), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC; Federal Way, Washington), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen / NED; Lynwood, California), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal / CAN; Jacksonville, Fla), Andrs Perea (Orlando City SC; Medellin, Colombia), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas / MEX; Park City, Utah), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.)

FORWARDS (4): Jess Ferreira (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; Plantation, FL), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; Orlando, FL), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City / ENG; San Diego, California)

