We welcome the ratification of the Libyas Provisional National Unity Government in a joint statement with Britain and France, Germany, Italy and the United States.





France, Germany, Italy, Britain, and the United States welcome a vote of confidence from an overwhelming majority of members in support of the cabinet chosen by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid in Sirte from March 8-10. Dabaiba for provisional national unity government.

We applaud the people of Libya for their determination to restore the reunification of their homeland. We commend all Libyan actors for constructively participating and promoting this vote by organizations representing the voices of the Libyan people.

This result is a fundamental step towards the unification of the Libyan Islands and a comprehensive political solution to the crisis that has been testing Libya and its people. Throughout the Berlin process, we will continue to support the efforts of the Libyan people and the UN together with our partners.

We thank Prime Minister Sarraj’s statement of welcoming the vote of the House of Representatives and expressing his readiness to hand over power, and now urge all current Libyan authorities and actors to show the same responsibility and pass all powers smoothly and constructively Do it. Duty to the Transitional State Unity Government. The new interim enforcement agency will be charged with the primary task of organizing free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021, after which Libyas will be transferred to a democratically chosen leader. The armistice agreement on October 23, 2020 is fully implemented. Initiation of the process of national reconciliation; Addressing the basic needs of the Libyan population.

France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain and the United States welcome the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the area around Ghardabya Airport so that congressmen can safely participate in Sirte’s parliamentary meetings. We commend the work of the Joint Military Commission 5 + 5 to make this possible. It is important that such advances represent an irreversible step towards the full implementation of the armistice of October 23, 2020, including the withdrawal of all foreign warriors and mercenaries from all Libya.

We express our gratitude to Libyan UN Support Group (UNSMIL) and Libyan UN Secretary-General Jan Kubi for our tireless efforts to stabilize Libya and ensure the stability and prosperity of our people.

