Global computer chip shortage shows danger in US production trends





The following essay is reprinted with permission from The Conversation, an online publication covering the latest research.

President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for a review of supply chains for critical products has highlighted the decades-long decline in semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States. Semiconductors are the logic and memory chips used in computers, phones, vehicles, and devices. The United States’ share of global semiconductor manufacturing is only 12 percent, down from 37 percent in 1990, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

It may not seem important that 88% of the semiconductor chips used by U.S. industries, including the automotive and defense industries, are made outside of the U.S. However, three issues cause them to are made critical for the United States as a world leader in electronics: capacity, high global demand and limited investment.

Lower capacity

The growing dependence of American chip companies on international partners to manufacture the chips they design reflects the reduced capacity of the United States. U.S. semiconductor companies have 47 percent of the global chip sales market, but only 12 percent are made in the U.S. Meeting the expectations of ever faster and smarter electronics requires design innovation. chips, which, in turn, depends on the most advanced manufacturing technologies available.

Advances in semiconductor manufacturing are based on the number of transistors, the smallest electronic component on a chip, per square millimeter. The most advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies and facilities, called fabs, are labeled as 5 nanometers, or millionths of a millimeter. The number refers to the process rather than a particular function of the chip. In general, the smaller the nanometer, the more transistors per square millimeter, although this is a complicated picture with many variables. The highest transistor densities are around 100 million per square millimeter.

Taiwan and Samsung in South Korea are developing 3-nanometer factories while the United States does not yet have a 7-nanometer factory. Intel has announced that its 7-nanometer factory won’t be ready for production until late 2022 or early 2023. That leaves the United States without the means to make the most advanced chips.

High global demand

With the pandemic, the demand for cell phones, laptops and other work-from-home devices and increased use of the internet have prompted factories to increase the number of chips they ship for these products. The global auto industry has predicted that demand for cars will drop during the pandemic, so it has cut back on orders for solid-state chips used in safety, control, emissions and driver information systems. The auto industry has revived production but now faces a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Eight state governors recently called on Biden to step up efforts “to urge wafer and semiconductor companies to expand production capacity and / or temporarily reallocate a modest portion of their current production to production. of automatic quality wafers ”. This “modest” reallocation cannot be done without causing shortages elsewhere. And it cannot be done quickly. For example, Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC reported a six-month delay between ordering and delivery, and production of a chip is expected to take up to three months.

Limited federal investment

The governments of Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and China each invest tens of billions of dollars each year in their semiconductor industries and it shows. These investments include not only the facilities themselves, but also the R&D and tool development needed to move to the next generation of factories. Such incentives in the United States remain minimal.

TSMC plans to invest $ 25-28 billion this year in factories and has pledged to invest $ 12 billion for a factory in Arizona. To put this into perspective, the TSMC plant in Arizona is expected to start processing 20,000 wafers per month, compared to 1,000,000 wafers at existing TSMC facilities in Taiwan and China.

Biden’s supply chain decree is an important step in determining the investments needed to improve the prospects for the US semiconductor industry.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Read the original article.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos