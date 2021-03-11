High Court Refuses UK Bid to Extend EU Settlement System | Immigration and asylum





The High Court rejected legal tender for an extension of the EU Settlement System (EUSS), and dismissed concerns from campaigners that EU residents who did not live in the UK prior to July could face catastrophic consequences similar to those experienced at Windrush. . Generation.

The legal action brought by the Joint Council for Immigrant Welfare has urged the Ministry of Interior to extend the deadline to ensure that those who miss the June 30 deadline are not liable for detention and deportation due to undocumented documents.

Anyone who has not yet applied or has not successfully applied on July 1, 2021 will be left without immigration status and exposed to the consequences of a hostile environment. On a much larger scale, JCWI’s Paul Bowen QC told the courts, although they are at risk of losing their job, home, benefits and health care, driving licenses, detention, criminalization and a second Windrush dismissal.

At the permit hearing, JCWI’s attorney said the home secretary had not collected enough data to ensure that the appropriate steps were taken to ensure that the vulnerable group could apply before the deadline.

In the absence of that data, she is pressing policy outcomes that are likely to have serious discriminatory consequences. She is blinding to the edge of the cliff, Bowen said.

It seems that some people are less likely to apply for EUSS by the June deadline. In particular, older EU residents, children, individuals with physical or mental disabilities, women in relationships with domestic violence, or Romans have been heard in court.

However, in rejecting the request for judicial review, Judge Nathalie Lieven said that the need for a deadline was the essence of any application plan and insisted that there would be a grace period for those the Interior Department could show. There was a reasonable basis for late application. Details on how long this period will last and how the waiver will be implemented have yet to be disclosed.

By the end of December 2020, 4.9 million applications have been received for the scheme, and 4.6 million people have been granted permission to stay in the UK. Of these, 54% were given permanent status and 43% were given more temporary pre-settlement status.

JCWI admitted that the vast majority of applicants had little difficulty, but some groups said the process was more difficult and the application was more likely to fail.

The charity has acknowledged that the Home Office has taken several steps to avoid the discriminatory consequences of the policy, but if these steps are not attempted to obtain more data to determine how many are struggling to apply, then whether these measures are appropriate. Said there was no way to know. .

While the home office admitted that certain groups, such as women, children in a controlled or coercive relationship, and those who lacked the physical or mental capacity to support, would be more difficult, David Blundell QC, acting for the department, said that the steps would make the support of these groups difficult It was taken to encourage.

Satbir Singh, JCWI’s Chief Executive Officer, said: We were greatly disappointed with today’s decision. It remains to be seen that in June tens of thousands of EU citizens broke through that gap and are in danger of not being documented. Then they will be exposed to the same hostile environment that has already ruined the lives of countless people, including the Windrush generation.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have promised that all EU citizens will have the automatic right to stay in the UK. Not only did they break that promise, but they made plans to discriminate against the elderly, disabled, caring children, and many others. The government should do the right thing and raise the June deadline.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: There have already been 4.6 million status grants under the EU Settlement Plan and secured citizens’ rights under British law. The scheme is simple and straightforward, and offers a wide range of online, phone, and in-person support for those who have questions or need assistance. We work closely with employers, local authorities and charities to raise awareness of the system and continue to encourage EU citizens to apply.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos