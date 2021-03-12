U.S., NATO Defense Leaders Discuss Future of Western Hemisphere Security> U.S. Southern Command> News





By US Southern Command Public Affairs

March 11, 2021 –

MIAMI (March 11, 2021) – Senior military leaders from the Department of Defense, Canada, France, the Netherlands and the UK held strategic-level discussions to explore the future of US security. western hemisphere through a transatlantic lens.

U.S. Southern Command hosted the 2021 Allied Conference – Optimizing for Uncertainty, a half-day, in-person and virtual session, which brought together U.S. and NATO leaders and key officials representing the strategic headquarters of participating Allied countries.

The conference focused on highlighting the importance of the Alliance and partnerships, aligning views and understanding of the security environment in the Western Hemisphere and the development of approaches to respond to emerging threats. The leaders discussed global threats to the hemisphere, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of transnational criminal organizations and competition with China and other authoritarian states seeking influence in the region.

“The pandemic has accelerated every instability [in Latin America and the Caribbean]. Most of the countries in this region have negative GDP and at the same time we see these geostrategic rivalries playing out especially when it comes to China, ”said Admiral Craig Faller, Commander of SOUTHCOM. “In this hemisphere, we see their insidious rise, just as we see them around the world, and they seek to secure China’s economic dominance by any means possible.”

Among the top US defense leaders, Faller; the commander of US European Command, General Tod Wolters; the commander of US Northern Command, General Glen VanHerck; and the commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard Clarke.

Allied leaders included the UK’s Deputy Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tim Fraser; the Commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, Lieutenant-General Christopher Coates; the commander of the French armed forces in the Caribbean, Vice-Admiral Jean Hausermann; and the vice-chief of defense of the Netherlands, Vice-Admiral Bud Boots.

The conference included three sessions focused on Allied perspectives and understanding of the emerging security environment, dialogue to enhance understanding of Allied nation defense and security approaches for the Western Hemisphere through 2025, and identifying ways to make future efforts of the alliance coherent.

“[Our] the provisional directives – National Security Guidance – and the letter from our secretary of defense, really indicate the need to come together and have the sum of what we do [things] better for the good of the hemisphere, and really, the globe, ”Faller said.

“Over the past two years, as I have traveled the area… [I’ve seen] the need for us to work together and build on our historic ties.

NATO member France, the UK and the Netherlands have national interests that extend beyond Western Europe based on their sovereign overseas territories, including those that are found in Latin America and the Caribbean.

