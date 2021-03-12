



Britain’s new coal mine appears to have been ruined after the government succumbed to pressures to delay the plan’s approval further.

Community secretary Robert Jenrick ordered a public investigation of the £160 million project near Whitehaven in northwest England, citing climate change concerns.

The UK wants to eliminate all net carbon emissions by 2050 and is chairing the UN climate talks in November. American climate envoy John Kerry, who visited the UK this week, said coal has no future.

Woodhouse Colliery will produce coking coal for use in steel and chemical operations, hoping to replace imports from Australia, the United States and Russia.

It will employ 500 people in the western Cumbria countryside, where the economy relies heavily on the Sellafield nuclear power plant and tourism.

The planning authority, Cumbria County Council, approved the plan for October. Jenrick went ahead last in January. But after fierce lobbying by green groups and activists, including Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attonborough, Congress said it would review the application.

Developer West Cumbria Mining began a judicial review of the decision last week, and Jenrick is now involved.

This has now reached a critical point so that the project can continue, and awarding a planning permit is urgent and essential.

The public investigation will last more than a year and will postpone the matter after the COP26 climate talks in November. WCM has already said that further delays will cause Australian investors to scrap the project that has cost £36 million so far.

In a statement on March 5, “Now we have reached an important point in that it is urgent and imperative to get planning permits to continue the project.

Mark Kirkbride, WCM Chief Executive Officer, added, “There was a very real risk that the project would never be delivered.”

In May 2017, I first applied for a plan permit, and Congress approved the project three times before resuming the process each time.

Jenrick’s decision could create backlash among Conservative lawmakers. After the Labor opposition, local Congressman Trudy Harrison and 42 others supported the mine. They said their support proved that the working class was in greater contact with the working class. After securing dozens of seats in a former industrial area that used to be a working class.

However, green groups like Friends of the Earth have welcomed a “surprising but very welcome U-turn”.

Climate activist Tony Bosworth said: “The new coal mine in Cumbria will not only ruin our climate, but will also destroy the credibility of the British government ahead of important climate talks in Glasgow later this year.”

Jenrick cited advice from advisory body Climate Change Commission, saying that the mines will increase emissions and make it difficult to adhere to government targets.

His letter to Congress reads: “The Secretary of State recognizes that supporters and opponents are taking different positions on the matter and believes that the matter should be investigated during a public investigation.

“There has also been a growing controversy over applications. Overall, the Secretary of State believes this application poses more important planning issues than the region.”

Ed Miliband, Labor’s Shadow Business Assistant, welcomed the decision. “The truth is, this mine is terrible in fighting climate change, it won’t help the steel industry and it won’t create safe jobs,” he said.

