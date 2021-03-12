Zurich’s Oldest Private Bank Admits Helping US Taxpayers Hide Offshore Accounts From IRS | USAO-SDNY





Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Stuart M. Goldberg, Acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General of the Taxation Division of the Judges Department, and James C. Lee, Head of Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), announced the filing of a criminal investigation against RAHN + BODMER CO. (R + B), a financial institution located in Zurich, Switzerland. The information accuses R + B of a conspiracy to help US account holders evade their US tax obligations, file false federal income tax returns and otherwise defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS ) by hiding hundreds of millions of dollars in offshore bank accounts at R + B.

Ms Strauss, Mr Goldberg and Mr Lee also announced a deferred prosecution agreement with R + B (the Agreement), under which R + B admits its unlawful conduct in helping US account holders violate their legal obligations. . Admissions to R + Bs are contained in a detailed statement of facts attached to the agreement. The Accord requires R + B to provide continued assistance to the Justice Department and pay a total of $ 22 million in restitution, forfeiture and penalties. If R + B complies with all of the terms of the deal, the government will postpone the information prosecution for three years, then seek to dismiss the charge.

Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said: As Rahn + Bodmer now admits, she has helped US taxpayers evade their tax responsibilities to the tune of more than $ 16 million. This revered banking institution knowingly offered banking services that helped its US clients avoid their tax obligations, and attempted to hide the assets and income of US account holders from the IRS. Now Rahn + Bodmer will pay $ 22 million and pledge to help the Justice Department uncover tax evasion by U.S. clients.

Acting Assistant Deputy Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg said: Under today’s resolution, Rahm + Bodmer is paying $ 22 million to help U.S. account holders evade their taxes and has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigations of these taxpayers. As the April 15 tax filing date quickly approaches, there is a clear message for those intending not to pay their fair share, nothing remains hidden forever.

IRS-CI Chief James C. Lee said: Through a multi-year ploy, the R + B bank hid the assets of U.S. account holders to protect them from their tax obligations. Today’s admission and agreement provides a clear path to the collection of funds owed to the US government and sends a strong signal that offshore accounts are not beyond the reach of special agents with IRS CI.

According to the agreement, the accompanying statement of facts and other documents filed today in Manhattan federal court:

From at least or around 2004 and until at least around 2012 or around 2012, R + B conspired with some of its US account holders and others to defraud the US on taxes, produce false federal income tax returns and commit tax evasion. R + Bs bankers helped US account holders conceal their ownership and control of assets and funds held in undeclared R + B accounts, which allowed these US account holders to evade their US tax obligations. R + B has admitted to holding unreported accounts on behalf of approximately 340 U.S. taxpayers, who collectively escaped approximately $ 16.4 million in U.S. taxes between or around 2004 and around 2012. Assets under management that R + B’s holdings for unreported US account holders increased from about $ 391 million in 2004 to about $ 550 million in 2007, its record year for unreported assets under management.

As part of the program to help U.S. taxpayers hide their assets from the IRS and evade taxes, R + B has taken the following actions, among others:

R + B has opened numbered or pseudonymous accounts for US account holders to reduce the risk of US tax authorities learning their identity. R + B has opened and maintained accounts for US account holders on behalf of non-US corporations, foundations, trusts, or other legal entities, helping US taxpayers conceal their beneficial ownership of the accounts. R + B agreed to keep bank statements and other mail related to accounts in Switzerland, rather than sending them to US account holders in the US, which helped ensure that documents reflecting the existence of the accounts remained outside of the United States and out of reach. US tax authorities. After Liechtenstein and the United States signed a tax information exchange treaty in December 2008, R + B transferred undeclared assets of certain U.S. taxpayers from accounts held in the name of sham foundations organized under the laws from Liechtenstein to new accounts held on behalf of new bogus foundations organized under the laws of Panama, with the aim of further concealing the accounts from US tax authorities. R + B allowed U.S. account holders and third-party asset managers to make check withdrawals from undeclared accounts for less than $ 10,000, in an apparent attempt to conceal transactions from U.S. authorities. On occasion, R + B opened accounts for US taxpayers exiting UBS AG and other Swiss banks, and allowed those US taxpayers to continue to conceal their undeclared assets with R + B. R + B further opened escrow accounts on behalf of a Swiss lawyer to facilitate the transfer of undeclared assets of US account holders that had been converted into gold and other precious metals held in a safe at UBS. R + B has helped US account holders repatriate funds to the US in a way that ensures US tax authorities do not discover unreported accounts, including transferring funds from a US account holder in installments of ‘About $ 100,000 to another Swiss bank before the US account holder funneled the funds to a Manhattan diamond dealer, where the US account holder eventually received them. R + B, through its bankers, traveled regularly to the United States to solicit, open and manage undeclared accounts of American taxpayers.

Under today’s resolution, R + B is required to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice and affirmatively disclose any new information it may later discover regarding the linked accounts in the United States. R + B is also required to disclose information in accordance with the Swiss Bank Departments Program concerning accounts closed between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019.

As part of the resolution, R + B will pay a total of $ 22 million, which consists of three parts. First, R + B agreed to pay $ 4.9 million in restitution to the IRS, which represents the estimated unpaid taxes resulting from R + Bs’ participation in the plot. Second, R + B agreed to confiscate $ 9.7 million in the United States, which represents the approximate gross fees that R + B received on its related undeclared accounts in the United States between 2004 and 2012. Finally, R + B agreed to pay a penalty of $ 7.4 million. The sanction takes into account the fact that R + B conducted a thorough internal investigation and provided a large volume of documents to the Ministry, as well as implemented corrective measures to protect itself against the use of its services for evasion purposes. tax in the future.

* * *

Ms. Strauss and Mr. Goldberg praised the outstanding work of the IRS-CI. Ms Strauss also thanked the Taxation Division of the Judges Department for their partnership in this case.

This case is being handled by the Complex Fraud and Cybercrime Unit of the United States Lawyers Office for the Southern District of New York and the Taxation Division of the Judges Department. Deputy United States Attorney Olga I. Zverovich and trial attorney Ellen M. Quattrucci are in charge of the case.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos