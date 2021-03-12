Nearly 500,000 new UK startups registered in 2020





Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 468,371 new startups were registered with Companies House last year, with the retail sector being the most popular sector and welcoming 22,011 new startups. This was followed by other popular industries such as Management Consulting (16,869), Real Estate (16,747), Freight & Logistics (10,848), Real Estate Development (9,217), and IT Consulting (9,064).

June 2020 marked the peak of the pandemic’start-up boom’ with 52,281 new registrations received in early summer.

This data was used by Instantprint to determine the UK’s most entrepreneurial city in 2020, with London (123,462 registered) once again in the top spot. This was followed by Birmingham (11,165), Manchester (9,684) and other regional cities, especially Leicester, Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol and Liverpool.

The study also included a survey of people to determine the country’s career intentions after 2021. Of the respondents surveyed, 18% plan to start their own business this year, and 29% put weight on running startups. Almost two-fifths (39%) of those most eager to establish themselves were 18-24 years old, and 32% were 25-34 millennials.

Prevent failure of existing SMEs through thorough expansion

In addition to the initial surge in entrepreneurship across the UK last year, a new survey of 1,000 small businesses prevented large-scale business failures by extending the Coronavirus Job Retention Plan (CJRS) by the end of September 2021.

According to a study conducted by Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance, 12% are at risk of being shut down if the dormancy system ceases next month. An additional 14% admitted that they plan to create duplicates when the plan ends in April.

Nearly one-third (30%) of small businesses surveyed admitted that the halo plan was their lifeline because they would not have survived the epidemic without it.

Andy Dodd, Managing Director of Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance, said, “The government’s expansion of job retention plans with around 6 million small businesses operating across the UK will be good news for hundreds of thousands of companies across the country.

“Our research highlights how important it is to SMEs, so it’s good for the government to decide to expand this system further to protect jobs and even businesses from failure.”

