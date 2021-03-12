SoftBank-backed Coupang Debuts in Top 2021 US IPO





(Bloomberg) – South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. rose 41% on its debut after launching the largest IPO in the United States since Uber Technologies Inc.

Coupang, whose biggest backer is Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., opened in New York on Thursday at $ 63.50 a share, an 81% jump from its IPO price of $ 4.6 billion. dollars on Wednesday. This briefly gave the company a market value of over $ 100 billion. The shares closed at $ 49.25, valuing Coupang at around $ 84 billion.

Coupang’s bid has further accelerated the pace of IPOs on U.S. stock exchanges this year, bringing the total raised to more than $ 114 billion, from $ 180 billion last year, in itself a record, according to the reports. data compiled by Bloomberg.

Uber, which raised $ 8.1 billion when it went public in 2019, has a market value of $ 110 billion. Coupang’s IPO was also the largest of any Asian company in New York City since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $ 25 billion listing. in 2014, the largest on record in the United States.

Coupang and his investors sold 130 million shares for $ 35 each during the IPO, after marketing them for $ 32 to $ 34 each. At the end of the process, the selling shareholders increased the number of shares they were selling to 30 million from 20 million. The previous price range had been increased from $ 27 to $ 30 earlier.

In an unusual move, Coupang restricted access to its IPO to less than 100 investors, according to people familiar with the matter. The top 25 investors were awarded about 80% of the deal, the people said.

We were fortunate to have the demand of many big investors and we didn’t have room for all the big investors, Coupang founder and CEO Bom Kim said in an interview on Thursday. I think we were going to move forward now with a wonderful group of investors, new investors as well, who share this long term vision and strategy.

Lock exceptions

Coupang’s IPO also includes exceptions to the typical lock-in period that prohibits employees and previous investors from selling shares for six months or more.

The story continues

While Coupang investors have agreed to a 180-day block, that period is essentially shortened by the exceptions provided by the company. Some employees can start selling shares as early as six days after the IPO as long as the company is trading above its IPO price. Existing registered investors can sell a portion of their holdings in 12 days, provided the shares are trading at least 33% from the offering price of $ 35.

SoftBanks’ stake in Coupang is now worth around $ 28 billion. In November 2018, SoftBanks Vision Fund invested $ 2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $ 9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. This funding follows $ 1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at around $ 5 billion.

Voting control

Founded in 2010 by Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has become the Korean version of Amazon.com Inc. Kim will continue to control the company due to the dual-share structure that gives it around 77% of the rights. vote, depending on the company’s filings.

The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, placing 70 percent of the country’s population within seven miles of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new lines of business such as food delivery and streaming services.

Coupang has cut his losses by more than half, as his income has more than tripled in the past three years, according to his documents. For 2020, Coupang recorded a net loss of $ 475 million on revenue of around $ 12 billion.

Eric Kim, a Coupang investor and former board member, said he was happy the company saw a substantial first-day gain while avoiding a surge like some previous IPOs that raised concerns. questions about whether the stocks were undervalued.

I think it was good, said Kim, co-founder and managing partner of Goodwater Capital, not one of those huge pops that make people wonder if the company left any money on the table. .

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led the offering. Coupangs shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPNG.

(Updates to investor comments in the penultimate paragraph. The criteria for blocking period exceptions were corrected in an earlier version of this article.)

