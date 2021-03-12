Turing plan opens up global learning and career opportunities





Now schools, colleges and universities can apply for funding starting today (Friday, March 12th) so students can study and work around the world as part of their new Turing plan.

Supported by 110 million people, the program will replace the UK’s Erasmus+ system and fund 35,000 global exchanges starting September 2021, including university studies, school exchanges, and industrial employment.

The new initiative aims to improve social mobility, targeting students from local and disadvantaged backgrounds who previously did not have many students benefiting from Erasmus+, making life-changing opportunities accessible to everyone across the country. . The British Council and Ecorys will drive improvement initiatives in vulnerable areas of the country.

The Turing plan provides students with benefits not offered in previous Erasmus+ programs, and college students with disadvantaged backgrounds will receive up to 490 per month in living expenses (currently worth about 573 euros compared to 540 euros in Erasmus +). It’s possible. It offsets the cost of passports, visas and insurance along with travel funds and other forms of additional funds

Unlike the EU-focused Erasmus+, Turing Scheme is a truly global program and allows any country in the world to partner with UK universities, schools and universities.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The scheme is committed to helping students from all income groups across the country experience fantastic educational opportunities in any country of their choice.

Education Minister Gavin Williamson said:

This is a milestone in fulfilling our commitment to raising the level of a truly global UK, strengthening our ties globally, and providing students with the skills they need to thrive.

The program focuses on social mobility and monetary value, and will open up more international education and travel opportunities, especially for students from vulnerable groups who did not benefit from the previous EU system.

We urge all universities, schools and universities across the UK to start applying and work with countries around the world.

University Secretary Michelle Donelan said:

The Turing plan will support our level-up agenda by opening the world to young people and children of all backgrounds with exciting global opportunities.

This plan allows up to 35,000 students from across the UK to work or study around the world.

As part of its UK-wide launch, the Education Minister today is visiting a country mandated to highlight the strengths of the Turing Islands and allow more participation for all students across the UK.

To support the launch, University Secretary Michelle Donelan will visit Cardiff University and Edinburgh University to discuss the bidding process, including how to demonstrate increased access to more vulnerable students as part of the application process.

School Standards Secretary Nick Gibb and Apprenticeship Secretary Gillian Keegan will visit educational environments in areas that have not previously benefited from Erasmus+. Applicants from schools and universities are encouraged through the level of funding and qualifications outlined in the program guide to help provide information on the application.

UK organizations are encouraged to form partnerships not only in the EU, but also globally. The Turing website contains program guides, levels and eligibility of funding, and webinar details to help inform the application.

Successful applications will receive funding for the operation of the scheme, and participating students will receive grants to support the cost of the international experience. The benefits of the exchange are evaluated and the outcomes used to build future plans are evaluated. Funding decisions for the following year will be subject to future expenditure reviews.

110 million funds will be available to support projects and activities during the 2021/2022 school year. This is sufficient to fund a similar level of student exchange under the previous Erasmus + scheme.

Program instructions, including information on the application process, have also been posted on the Turing Scheme website.

