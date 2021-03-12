Children Spend Days In Raw Facilities As US Border Resources Are Overwhelmed AgainExBulletin





A U.S. border patrol station in Texas is seen in 2019. Customs and border protection now hold record numbers of minors in warehouse-like facilities as the Biden administration grapples with a wave of illegal migration.

A record number of migrant children and adolescents are being held in warehouse-like detention centers run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the southern border, and new documents obtained by NPR show that the number of children arriving without their parents is growing exponentially faster than the Biden administration is able to transfer children to approved family members and sponsors.

Documents from the Department of Homeland Security show that more than 3,400 children were in detention at the start of the week and that the number of children referred to health and personal services is increasing almost three times faster than social workers are. able to find suitable homes for the children.

Many children cannot even be transferred to more hospital shelters which may have bunk beds, video games, classrooms, medical facilities and ball fields because they already have a 94% capacity. This backlog explains why children spend an average of 107 hours in sprawling and sometimes prison-like border patrol facilities, longer than the 72 hours allowed by law.

“So every day when you see these kids coming in, they’re just sort of escorted back to border patrol posts,” said a source familiar with the documents. “And this ability for children to be referred by DHS, compared to those released by HHS … this reference number has been eclipsing the number of discharges for at least six weeks now.”

The Biden administration is struggling to care for the thousands of children who arrive at the border without their parents, and it has become a cyclical problem. The government declared humanitarian crises in 2014 under President Obama and in 2018-19 under President Trump. In the previous two cases, migrant children arrived faster than they could be returned to shelters.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to be pressed for time next week when he testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee. GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that he would lead a delegation of a dozen Republican lawmakers to the border on Monday.

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller told reporters on Wednesday that border crossings increased by nearly 30% last month.

Almost 9,500 were children or adolescents traveling without their parents.

Miller said they are doing their best to take care of the children, making sure they have regular medical checks, enough meals and snacks and enough blankets to sleep on.

“These are just a few of the things we do with kids,” Miller said. “A lot of us, maybe most of us are parents, fathers, mothers. I have a six year old myself. And, you know, these border patrol officers go above and beyond. of every day to take care of the children. “

Rate of unaccompanied minors entering the United States soars

Last month, the Biden administration reopened the country’s only emergency shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for teens who arrived at the border without their parents. A nonprofit source familiar with migrant children says the 952 beds at this shelter will fill up in a matter of days.

Without additional shelter space in the government network, immigrant minors will be forced to spend more time in the border patrol holding cells that have been built for adults. Detainees sleep on the floor under thin silver blankets, receive rudimentary meals, and complain that it is so cold in the cells that they are nicknamed hieleras, or freezers. These are the same holding cells that were referred to as “kennels” during a wave of Central American families in the Trump years.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Biden had been briefed on the situation and was focusing on placing the “children in verified and confirmed families.”

She said the administration was working to increase the number of HHS facilities where children can be accommodated in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There has been, of course, a great flow of children across the border,” she said Thursday. “We recognize this, but we made a political decision because we felt it was the human approach”,

Psaki fended off criticism from Republicans, especially Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who accused the Biden administration of downplaying a “border crisis.”

“I know Governor Abbott in Texas has expressed some of his concerns and many of them are not based on the facts,” Psaki said. “Governor Abbott called what happens at the border open, like we have an open border policy. This is absolutely incorrect. The border is not open.”

Amb. Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the southern border, said on Wednesday the surges were due in part to misinformation and the “pent-up demand” for more humane politics after the Trump administration.

“I certainly think the idea of ​​a more humane policy would be in place, maybe would have pushed people to make that decision,” she said, “but maybe more importantly it certainly has leads smugglers to express misinformation about what is now possible. “

She said the administration was working to develop more legal avenues to seek asylum so that migrants did not feel pressured to choose illegal avenues.

Jacobson announced, for example, that the Biden administration is re-launching the Central American Underage Program to reunite children with a parent who is legally in the United States.

“Going forward, we will continue to seek ways to provide legal avenues in the region for those in need of protection, while continuing to enforce our laws,” said Jacobson. “It’s a process. We have a lot to do.”

