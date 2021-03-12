



It’s enough to stop.

This is the message from activists and politicians who say that the shocking disappearance of a 33-year-old woman in South London has become a rally cry for women’s safety, similar to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Marketing executive Sarah Everard went missing last Wednesday on the 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in Clapham around 9pm. Wayne Kuzens, a police officer at the 40th Congressional Foreign Protection Command, was arrested for kidnapping and murder.

The situation of Everard’s disappearance is still unclear, but the incident sparked frustration and anger among women that he remained vulnerable when he went out on the street alone.

This was reflected in a debate held in the House of Representatives to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday. In the case of Labor Congressman Rosie Duffield, this incident ignited inside us again, as George Floyd did. [the black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May, triggering waves of protests around the world].”

“It’s enough to stop. We have to look hard at society, social media, misogyny, violence, ourselves for a long time,” he added.

Angela Crawley of the Scottish Nationalist Party says fear is common among women walking alone. How often did you talk to your friend on the way home? Only fear should tell us that we have a problem, she said.

Kirsty Blackman, her SNP colleague, said the action was overdue. Prior to MeToo, women were experiencing sexual harassment. George Floyd, before BAME [black and ethnic minorities] Was killed. Prior to Sarah Everrad, women were afraid to walk home alone. You shouldn’t wait for someone to be killed before you take someone’s voice seriously.”

Conservative MP Sara Britcliffe pointed out that MP is not immune. Eid, she said, would be surprised if Congress could find a woman who has not suffered any kind of threats or abuse, or just plain sexism throughout this house.

The impact of the coronavirus on domestic violence and inequality has also been highlighted. Labor lawmaker Yasmin Qureshi told home that women and girls experienced the epidemic differently because of deep-seated gender inequality around the world. “It is expected that 47 million women worldwide will fall into extreme poverty this year.

Veteran Tory Bernard Jenkin said the number of men and women in the House of Representatives should be the same (220 women were elected to 34% of the total in the 2019 elections). But he said the ruling conservative party gets in the way because we don’t do this.”

According to Conservative Party leader Virginia Crosbie, the House of Representatives also highlighted the impact of online abuse, which is one of the main reasons women choose not to participate in politics or public life.

Fellow Tory Maria Miller, a former minister and chairman of the Election Committee for Women’s Equality, reflects this, and it’s time to finally figure out the nettle of online abuse, which has had a serious impact on women, especially in public life.

Miller urged the government to continue pushing this principled commitment to girls’ education, and the UK is international in banning other inequalities and abuses that women face, such as abuse in conflict areas, forced marriages, and the lack of others. Recognized role recognized as. Basic human rights.”

Activists hold an all-night vigil titled Reclaim This Streets in Clapham Common on Saturday evening.

William Adkins contributed to the reporting.

