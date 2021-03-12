UK Forces EU to Defer Confirmation of Imports by Six Months | Brexit





The British government had to postpone the introduction of import inspections by six months as a U-turn in the post-Brexit policy, as a network of 30 border areas under construction to handle imports was not ready in time.

EU exports from the UK have been under control since January 1, but the government has decided to take a phased approach to EU imports to give carriers and businesses more time to adapt.

Checks were scheduled to be introduced in phases from April 1st and July 1st, but recently they were not ready by merchants and ports, and they said the supermarket shelves could be empty if the process was introduced as originally planned.

Cabinet secretary Michael Gove told the House of Representatives Thursday that the government has responded to corporate requests for more time and has released a revised timetable.

Gove criticized the need for a delay in the epidemic, telling MPs that the previous schedule was based on the impact of Covid’s first wave, but the government reviewed the deadline because the disruption was more extensive and lasting longer than expected.

Most of the import confirmations have now been reverted to January 1, 2022, which means that the UK will begin this process one year later than the EU.

Andrew Opie, head of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, a lobbying group, said the smoke has come over time. He said it would ultimately reduce its impact on consumers from April 1, when he saw empty shelves of some products.

Opie added: Until the IT system is in place and the infrastructure with established processes for checks and paperwork is in place, it is foolish to introduce full requirements for documentation of export health certificates, advance notice of imports, physical checks, etc.

British customs began to control the import of animal products, living animals and plants and products from April 1st. Checks, known as sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) controls, require the cargo to be presented with accurate documentation signed by a veterinarian upon arrival in the UK and proof of import and health.

Along with customs inspection, these SPS inspections are expected to be conducted at the new Designated Border Control (BCP) for goods entering sea, road or air from July 1st.

However, in recent weeks a series of British ports have said the facility will not be ready for July deadlines due to the complexity of government funding for the new infrastructure. This week the industry group, the British Ports Association, wrote a letter urging the government to extend the deadline.

In addition, some of the inland facilities being built where the government doesn’t have enough space to set up border control stations right next to the port are operating behind schedule.

Kent’s White Cliff interior site, where items arriving at Dover, are still depicted as muddy fields. In addition, the locations of the two inland sites in Wales, which are being developed by the Welsh and British governments, have not yet been announced.

Physical SPS checks for animal products, high-risk foods and plants will not be conducted until January 1. From this date onwards, this inspection will be conducted at the designated border control station, not at the destination, as in the present case.

Inspection of live animals and low-risk plants will take place at the BCP from March 2022.

In addition, merchants can continue to file delayed customs declarations, and accordingly, provide documents up to six months after importing the goods by the beginning of 2022.

There were also serious problems with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the new rules of transactions with the EU.

The EU is preparing to initiate legal action within days after the government announced last week that it would unilaterally extend a series of grace periods to increase the time for companies in Northern Ireland to adapt to post-Brexit rules.

EU ambassador to the UK, Joo Vale de Almeida, told journalists last Thursday that both sides should work to score points and restore trust.

It is understood that Vale de Almeida has not yet met David Frost, a former trade negotiator and cabinet minister responsible for relations between the UK and the EU. EU sources are understood to be alarmed by rumors that the UK government is motivated to make the Northern Ireland protocol inoperable in order to force Brussels to renegotiate the situation it will face in the strongest possible conditions.

