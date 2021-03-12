Despite transatlantic ‘love party’, EU ranks third in relations with US and China





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so joyous that some diplomats in Europe called it a celebration of love.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s priorities for US foreign policy at the Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, March 10, 2021. Ken Cedeno / Pool via REUTERS

But two senior envoys who were present said there had been no direct response from ministers meeting in Brussels when Blinken said: We must push back China together and show our strength in unity.

Their reluctance is in part due to a reluctance to commit to anything until Washington describes its Chinese policies under President Joe Biden in more detail.

But ministers were also cautious as the EU is seeking a strategic balance in relations with Beijing and Washington that ensures that the bloc is not so closely allied with one of the two great world powers as it does. the other alienated.

The EU also hopes to have enough independence from Washington and Beijing to be able on its own to deepen its ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region such as India, Japan and Australia, EU officials said.

In a new start for the EU, they said, the bloc hopes to agree on a plan next month that involves a larger and more assertive security presence in the Indo-Pacific, and more development assistance. , commerce and diplomacy.

We are charting a third path between Washington and Beijing, said an EU envoy to Asia.

Another EU official in Asia expressed concern that the United States had a hawkish agenda against China, which is not our agenda.

ROADSHOW EUROPE

Last month’s video conference was part of an attempt under Biden to rebuild alliances neglected by former US President Donald Trump, who had an antagonistic relationship with the EU and China.

The White House has embarked on a European tour, a senior US official said, and is in daily contact with European governments about China’s rise to power, in a sustained effort to … a high degree coordination and cooperation in a number of areas.

As a sign that the US push on China is having an impact, Germany plans to send a frigate in August to Asia and across the South China Sea, where Beijing has military outposts on man-made islands, told Reuters from senior government officials.

The EU is also expected to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity – with travel bans and an asset freeze – on March 22 for human rights abuses in China’s Uyghur Muslim minority, diplomats said.

In another sign, when Chinese President Xi Jinping last month chaired a video summit with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, six EU member states – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia – sent messages ministers rather than heads of state.

But there is still mistrust in Brussels of Washington’s approach to China, even as attitudes in Europe have hardened against China over Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong, the treatment of Uyghur Muslims and the COVID-19 pandemic, first identified in China.

The United States says China is an authoritarian country that has embarked on a military modernization that threatens the West and that has sought to weaken telecommunications equipment maker Huawei, which it sees as a threat to the West. national security.

The US-led NATO military alliance is also starting to focus on China, but the Bidens administration is still reviewing its policy.

We ask what their strategy is in China and they say they still don’t have one, the EU official in Asia said.

French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the concerns of some EU states last month, saying uniting against China would create the greatest potential for conflict.

NO ALTERNATIVE

But the EU is thirsty for new trade and sees the Indo-Pacific as offering enormous potential.

The EU has concluded a trade agreement with Japan and is negotiating one with Australia. Diplomats say Indo-Pacific countries want the EU to be more active in the region to keep trade free and open, and to ensure they don’t face a direct choice between Beijing and Washington.

France has pledged to strengthen ties with allies such as Australia and India with an Indo-Pacific strategy in 2018, followed by the Netherlands, which also have their own strategy, and a set of more flexible guidelines in Germany.

The EU strategy, if approved, could involve placing more EU military experts in EU diplomatic missions in Asia, training coast guards and sending more military personnel from the EU to serve on Australian ships patrolling the Indian Ocean, diplomats said.

It is unclear to what extent Germany, which has close trade ties with China, will engage in a new strategy. German government officials say the EU cannot afford to alienate Beijing despite calling China a systemic rival in 2019.

But French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit India in April to develop the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and the EU intends to hold a summit with India this April. year.

France, which has 1.8 million citizens in the Pacific Overseas Territories, has around 4,000 troops in the region, as well as navy ships and patrol boats.

The Indo-Pacific is the cornerstone of the European geopolitical path, said a French diplomat. There is no alternative.

Written by Robin Emmott, edited by Timothy Heritage

