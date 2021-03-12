British Olympic athletes remain’patient’ in the UK vaccine queue despite China’s offer.





China has come up with a surprise offer to vaccinate all Tokyo 2020 players, but British players expect to be patiently in line for a British jab.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) amazed sports chairpersons by announcing funding for a “kind proposal” from a country that recently condemned human rights violations. If Beijing argues against Uyghur Muslims and accuses Hong Kong of cracking down on the democratization movement, most Western countries will be unable to accept negotiations.

UK sports representatives appear to maintain their belief in domestic launches. The British Olympic Association said the proposal was “good news for the wider Olympic movement,” but its chief executive Andy Anson has repeatedly said it will not ask athletes for a fast pace.

Whitehall’s figures are also growing conviction that athletes can get vaccinated without waiting in line due to rapid development across the UK. “We are patiently lining up,” added a senior source from Team GB.

The agreement with China was announced after IOC Chairman Thomas Bach revealed in January how Telegraph Sport worked on the World Health Organization (WHO)-backed Covax project, which is accelerating distribution to developing countries.

The agreement came amid an ethical debate over prioritizing competitors, but the IOC says athletes will not be tracked faster than vulnerable groups. According to the WHO, China has approved four vaccines, but has at least eight additional vaccines in the human trial stage. This offer is likely to be adopted by other countries facing competition against time to see if it can compete.

Re-elected IOC President Bach is sure the Olympics will go on, but “The IOC has received a kind proposal from the China Olympic Committee, the host country of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 to provide additional vaccinations to the participants in The Chinese Olympic Committee is ready to work with the IOC to provide these boosters in two ways: through cooperation with international partners or directly in several countries, consensus has already been reached on Chinese vaccines.” IOC Will pay for an additional dose, Bach added.

“Good news for the wider Olympic movement,” the BOA said. “The priority should still be the most vulnerable people in our society, and there remains a position that the right time will come ahead of the Olympics. You can consider vaccination.

Lithuania, Hungary, Serbia and Israel are already vaccinating delegations of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOC has repeatedly said it will not get ahead of those who need the most vaccinations, and insisted that it would not be mandatory for athletes to compete in competitions.

The chaotic scene, forcing 72 tennis players to be isolated ahead of the January Australian Open, has put pressure on the organizers to reassure athletes and the Japanese community that the Olympics are safe. The launch of the Covax plan, led by the WHO and GAVI vaccine alliance, began last month, with 1.8 billion doses distributed to poor countries this year.

Dialogues between Covax officials and the IOC have been strengthened since Tokyo organizers announced in late November that they would strongly urge athletes and spectators to get vaccinations. The IOC declined to report that the Olympics were set to be closed.

