Satellogic Expands U.S. Presence With An Eye On The National Security Market





“We’re trying to figure out how to monetize and operationalize all of this data,” said Matthew Tirman, director of Satellogic North America.

WASHINGTON’s earth observation company, Satellogic, is expanding its presence in the United States to compete in the government market. It is setting up a U.S. affiliate specifically to work with national security agencies, Matthew Tirman, director of Satellogic North America, told SpaceNews.

Satellogic, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Buenos Aires, operates in the United States and other countries around the world.The company has a growing business but let’s be honest the biggest market right now is defense and intelligence, said Tirman, who recently joined Satellogic and previously led government operations at Descartes Labs, a geospatial data analysis company.

Satellogic is positioned to be competitive in the high resolution satellite imagery market dominated by Maxar, Airbus, Planet and BlackSky. It also provides hyperspectral images and videos in motion from space.

It has 13 functioning satellites that provide 64-centimeter resolution images and will launch four more this summer on the SpaceXs Transporter-2 carpool. Tirman said Satellogic has signed a long-term launch agreement with SpaceX.

Satellogic makes its own satellites and aims to build a constellation of 300 spacecraft by 2025, Tirman said, so we can remap the world every week. To get there, however, the company will need to raise more money from investors and increase sales.

The hyperspectral capability is in the final stages of development and will launch later this year, he said. Hyperspectral data is in high demand in the agricultural sector, but is increasingly used by defense and intelligence agencies to analyze trends such as macroeconomic changes in certain regions of the world.

Satellogic also provides 60 second moving video from any region of the world. Some customers, for example, want to track debris on the ocean, Tirman said.

The largest government purchaser of satellite imagery is the National Reconnaissance Office. Tirman said Satellogic wanted to start conversations with NRO and NASA, which uses Earth observation data to track climate change.

With 13 operational satellites, we’re trying to figure out how to monetize and operationalize all this data, Tirman said. Satellogic has its own data scientists, but also plans to partner with analytics companies like Orbital insights and Descartes Labs.

Later this year, Satellogic will begin to provide a platform for subscribers who wish to entrust the satellites themselves with the task of taking the images. Another service will be hosted payloads, Tirman said. Companies will be able to place sensors such as IoT or AIS on Satellogics buses.

Tirman said Satellogic has spent 10 years doing research and development, and building a small satellite from scratch, and now is the time to bring the products to market.

Satellogic announced on March 11 its membership in the US Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, two industry groups that promote the application of geospatial intelligence to national security challenges. He also joined the SmallSat Alliance which works with Congress and government agencies, and the Open Geospatial Consortium which sets geospatial standards to ensure interoperability of geospatial data.

