The cruise returns to the planned UK coastal voyage in the summer.





Cruise is returning after operator Cunard announces that she will travel across the UK in Queen Elizabeth this summer.

The company will provide sailing around the British coastline after extending the international voyage suspension.

Travel aboard the Queen Elizabeth ship is limited to UK residents only, details and itinerary will be announced later this month.

Simon Palethorpe, Chairman of Cunard, said, “We are introducing an exciting short term holiday for Brits looking for a perfect stay at Cunard Luxury this summer as the British government confirms that domestic travel is coming soon.

“These will sail from Southampton for British residents across the UK and make the most of the summer sun.

“However, there are still international travel restrictions and unfortunately we have to cancel several departures.

“We know how eagerly we are looking forward to the vacation abroad that everyone misses. To everyone affected by this news, we sincerely apologize for the disappointment it has caused.”

Maritime Minister Robert Court told Congressman on Monday that domestic cruises could be allowed from May 17th.

Since last summer, the government has advised travelers to avoid cruises due to the spread of the virus.

At the beginning of the crisis, 3,000 passengers were forcibly quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cabin on the US coast after the coronavirus outbreak.

Departing from the UK replaces several international cruises that have been canceled due to the epidemic.

This includes a voyage scheduled from Queen Elizabeth until October 11th and boarding the company of two other ships, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2, respectively, until August 27th and November 12th.

Those whose reservations are affected will automatically receive credit for future voyages equal to 125% of the original travel cost, Cunard said. You can also request a cash refund.

P&O Cruises, which shares its parent company with Cunard, announced last week that it will offer a series of weekly tours to the UK this summer.

There is hope that vacation abroad may resume this summer, and Greece recently said it will be open to British tourists in May.

The decontainment roadmap allows overseas holidays on May 17 as early as the lift limit tests are met.

Since the Prime Minister’s announcement last month, demand has soared, with some airlines reporting a 600% increase in bookings over the next few hours.

