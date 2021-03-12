Uyghurs and Hong Kong Must Have Tough Negotiations Between US and China | Hong Kong protests news





US officials predict that many points of disagreement will arise in upcoming diplomatic meetings.

Before the United States expects difficult talks with Chinese diplomats to be next week, the White House said Thursday that US officials will address the genocide of China’s Uyghur Muslim minority.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet their Chinese counterparts on March 18 and 19 after their first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea.

Tackling the genocide against Uyghur Muslims is something that will be a topic of discussion with the Chinese directly next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

UN experts and rights groups have said China has detained more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities there, in actions the United States has called genocide. Beijing has denied the abuses, saying the region’s facilities are for vocational training to counter the threat of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the United States condemned measures taken by China to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, calling it a continued assault on democracy in the territory, and predicted difficult talks with top Chinese diplomats this week. next.

The changes approved by the National People’s Congress today March 11 are a direct attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, freedoms and democratic processes, limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate, a State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a press briefing.

The Chinese parliament on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the city’s institutions and introducing a mechanism to verify politicians’ loyalty to Beijing.

Price said the United States would be outspoken in telling China how its actions challenged American values ​​when Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with senior Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the first high-level face-to-face contact. level between the two countries in combat under the Biden administration.

There will be some tough conversations that I expected, he said. We certainly won’t pull any punches discussing our areas of disagreement, Price said, urging Beijing to play its part in improving the frayed relationship.

We expect Beijing to demonstrate this seriousness of its objectives, to seek to live up to its own often declared desire to change the tone of the bilateral relationship.

President Joe Bidens’ administration has pledged to revisit elements of U.S. policy toward China, as the world’s two largest economies navigate relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades. decades under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, made their first phone call as leaders last month and appeared to disagree on most of the issues, even as Xi warned the showdown would be a disaster for both countries.

Price mentioned a long list of difficult issues with Beijing that he said would be addressed in the talks, including Hong Kong, China’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, its position in Taiwan and the South China Sea. He added that Washington would explore areas of cooperation with China where it is in the best interests of the United States, including climate change.

The point remains that we were not seeking to engage in talks for the sake of talks, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China and the United States have common interests and many areas of cooperation, and Beijing hopes that the relationship can develop in a healthy way on the basis of respecting each other’s fundamental interests. , win-win cooperation and non-interference in internal affairs. .

