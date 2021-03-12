The Covid variant found in the UK is 64% more lethal than its predecessor.





To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, patients are transported to an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in London during the UK’s third national lockdown. Filming Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Ian West | PA image | Getty Images

A new study published in the British Medical Journal found that the first highly contagious coronavirus strain identified in the UK had a 64% higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than the previous strain.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Bristol analyzed data from more than 100,000 patients in the UK from October 1st to January 28th. They compared the mortality rates of people infected with B.1.1.7. People infected with the UK and other strains that previously circulated.

Researchers who published their findings on Wednesday said people infected with B.1.1.7 are 32 to 104 percent more likely to die. This translates to a median estimate of 64%, adding that “the absolute risk of death for most unvaccinated populations is still low.”

“Deaths from COVID-19 are still rare in the community, but the B.1.1.7 variant raises the risk. Along with its rapid spreading ability, B.1.1.7 poses a seriously acceptable threat.” Exeter’s study Lead author Robert Challen said in a press release.

Researchers said that B.1.1.7 resulted in 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 patients. This compares with 141 deaths in about the same number as the number of patients infected with other strains.

They said, with strains already discovered in more than 50 countries around the world, “this analysis provides important information to governments and health authorities to help prevent the spread.”

The UK has identified B.1.1.7, which appears to spread more easily and faster than other strains in the fall of 2020. It has since spread to other parts of the world, including the United States, with 3,283 cases confirmed as of Tuesday. To the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. US health officials say they are working to confirm more cases.

The new study came about two months after the CDC study warned that B.1.1.7 could be the dominant strain in the United States. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenskytold JAMA believes that the B.1.1.7 variant on February 17 is about 50% more contagious, and initial data suggests that it could be up to 50% more lethal or fatal.

The new variant is of concern to public health authorities as it may increase resistance to antibody treatments and vaccines. Top health officials, including White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, are urging Americans to immunize them as soon as possible, saying that if the virus cannot infect the host and replicate, it cannot mutate.

