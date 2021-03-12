Press secretary blasts host for Fox for dispelling diversity in the US military> US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





The US military is the largest the world has ever seen because of its diversity, Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said at a press briefing this morning.

Kirby brought up this issue because a Fox cable show host used his show to denigrate the contributions of women in the military and to say that the Chinese military is catching up with the US military because it doesn’t allow not for women to serve in the percentage that the United States makes.

Kirby immediately addressed the insults to the entire US military. “I want to be very clear from the start that the diversity of our armed forces is one of our greatest strengths,” he said. “I saw it for myself for many months at sea and in the combat waged by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I saw him on Capitol Hill last month. And I see it every day here at the Pentagon. “

Kirby shared a personal note. “One of the best decisions I have ever made was to become a Navy spouse myself, married to a wonderful young naval officer who gave birth to our first child and then returned to engineering work. civilian for an air base in Jacksonville, ”he added. he said.

Kirby reiterated Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s assertion that the US military works best when it represents all of the American people. It is not just about having symbolic minorities, but having “the moral courage to include other perspectives and ideas in our decision-making – perspectives which, as the secretary himself said. noted on Monday, are based on lived experience, ”Kirby said. “It is this experience, the professionalism and the commitment of our staff that have always been our decisive advantage.”

Women are not barred from employment in the military, the press secretary noted. They fly planes, fight in infantry squads, drive tanks, command warships and soon lead fighter commands – President Joe Biden has appointed Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost to command the US Transportation Command and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson to command the southern United States. Order.

“Certainly, we still have a lot of work to do to make our armed forces more inclusive, more respectful of everyone, especially women,” Kirby said.

There is a shortage of women at the top, Kirby said. “We are committed to doing better and we will do it,” he said. “What we absolutely won’t do is take personal advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military. Maybe these people feel like they have something to prove – it’s on them. We know we’re the greatest military in the world today and even for everything we need to improve, we know exactly why. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos