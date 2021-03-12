South Korean national pleads guilty to US Department of Defense fraud plan | Takeover bid





A South Korean national today pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to defraud the US Department of Defense.

According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, Hyun Dong Jo of the Republic of Korea was the designated manager under a Defense Logistics Agency contract to provide services to Disposal, testing, hazardous waste disposal and related services at US military installations. in South Korea. In this role, Jo participated in a program to falsify laboratory reports submitted under this hazardous waste contract.

From at least as early as February 2015 until at least June 2018, Jo submitted hundreds of falsified or materially altered laboratory reports, misrepresenting US military officials that laboratory tests and analyzes had been performed on samples taken from US military installations located in South Korea, where in many cases no such test has been carried out. As part of the plan, Jo emailed the fake lab reports and invoices requesting payment for those reports to the Department of Defense, forcing the Defense Financial Accounting Department to transfer over 280,000 $ in payments.

The charge reflects the antitrust divisions’ commitment to protecting taxpayer dollars spent overseas, said Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Powers of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. Individuals who deceive the US military in the execution of contracts will be held accountable. We hope this guilty plea serves as a deterrent to other entrepreneurs who are considering obtaining illicit gains by engaging in fraud while providing services to the US military at home or abroad.

The defendant falsified the lab results and falsely reported them to the Department of Defense, said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel for the Southern District of Ohio. Not only is this dangerous for US forces facilities in Korea where hazardous waste has not been actually tested, it has also defrauded the Department of Defense of $ 280,000. This office takes Jos’ conduct seriously and will continue to hold accountable anyone who attempts to defraud the government in this manner.

Taking advantage of the DoD’s contracting system for one’s own enrichment is a blatant violation of the law, said Director Frank Robey of the US Criminal Investigation Command’s major procurement fraud unit. Our law enforcement agents and partners will relentlessly pursue this type of scheme and any frauds that erode the rule of law and the trust between the DoD and the contracting community.

This case should serve as an edifying tale for those seeking to enrich themselves by deception, said Special Agent in Charge Stanley A. Newell of the Office of Transnational Operations for the Defense Criminal Investigation Service (DCIS). the Defense Ministry with fake and doctored invoices will be held to account. DCIS Special Agents and our investigative partners in the US Armys Criminal Investigative Command are dedicated to protecting the integrity of US military acquisitions around the world; and ensuring that American taxpayers get their money’s worth.

Jo has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $ 250,000. The fine can be increased to twice the gain from the crime or twice the loss suffered by the victims of the crime, if this amount is greater than the maximum legal fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Defense Criminal Investigations Department, the US Army Criminal Investigations Command and the Defense Logistics Agencies Inspector General’s Office are investigating the case.

The Criminal Section II of the Antitrust Division of the Washington Justice Departments is pursuing the case. Special thanks go to Brenda Shoemaker, Deputy Chief Criminal Officer, United States Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or other schemes affecting the U.S. Army procurement process should call the Antitrust Divisions Washington Criminal II section at 202-598-4000 or the Antitrust Divisions Citizen Complaint Center at 1 -888-647-3258 or http: //www.justice.gov/atr/contact/newcase.html.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos