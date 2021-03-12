Recent developments in Belarus: British statement March 11, 2021





Thank you, Chairman.

Earlier this week we celebrated International Women’s Day. I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the important role they played in the brave women of Belarus and in the countries where they struggle for a more democratic future. At the end of last August’s election and in its aftermath, women were at the center of the opposition movement.

In Belarus, both men and women are equal in terms of law. Nevertheless, there is a long history of highly separated gender roles in Belarusian society, and women are often considered unfit or incapable of leadership roles. However, in May last year, Svetlana Tihanovskaya filed an application for the run for President of Belarus. With the support of Maria Kalesnikava and Veronika Tsepkala, these women led the demand for change and encouraged others to call for democratic change through peaceful white women protests. This was despite Lukashenko’s opinion that a housewife could not lead his country.

Their demands for change were met by the brutality of the Belarusian authorities. 141 criminal cases have been launched against Belarusian women. More and more women are being sentenced to prison for political motives. Maria Kalesnikova is still in custody, and her term of office has been extended for another two months.

Julia Slutskaya, the founder of the Belarusian Press Club, is still in custody, and Katsiaryna Barysevich, a reporter for Tut.by, told the facts about the death of Roman Banderenkos. He was sentenced to six months in prison for reporting. According to the Justice for Journalists Foundation, 382 female journalists were attacked in Belarus in 2020, and 11 were shot, stunned or beaten by the authorities.

Nevertheless, women protest peacefully every week, demanding that they acknowledge their rights and hear their voices. Among them is Nina Baginskaya, 74, a Belarusian human rights activist who has been rallying for change for over 30 years. Despite numerous charges and fines against her, Nina continues to protest to support human rights and democratic change in Belarus.

As said in a previous statement on International Women’s Day, the UK is working to support greater gender equality around the world. This includes Belarus, which works with civil society organizations that support women’s empowerment. Despite the ongoing crackdown of civil society by Belarusian authorities, we will continue to work together to provide these organizations and the women they support with the opportunities they deserve.

Mrs. Chairman,

The UK once again urges the Belarusian authorities to be fully involved in the OSCE and the international community and accepts the proposals of former and current OSCE chairs to promote genuine national dialogue. We also urge the Belarusian authorities to free all persons who have been arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, including 38 female political prisoners, take steps to improve the human rights situation and implement the recommendations of the Benedex Moscow Mechanism Report.

Thank you, Chairman.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos