Will the new deal between the United States and South Korea boost security in East Asia?





This week, the United States and South Korea reached a six-year cost-sharing agreement that increases Seoul’s financial support for the extensive United States military presence on the Korean Peninsula, ending a dispute nearly two years between the allies. Reaching the deal in his first months in office, the administration of US President Joe Biden can now focus on strategic issues in his first high-level meetings with his counterparts in Seoul later in March.

What’s in the deal?

Special Measures Agreement (SMA) negotiation resolution ends nearly two-year stalemate in which administration Donald J. Trump sought to increase South Korea’s contributions by nearly 500% by making it cover new categories of financial support, including transportation, training, and equipment for US Forces Korea (USFK).

Under the new ADM, Seoul will continue to make financial contributions to support the US military presence in South Korea in three categories: labor, logistics and construction. The agreement includes guarantees for approximately nine thousand South Korean workers for the USFK, as well as material support and maintenance for the bases that house the twenty-eight thousand USFK troops on the peninsula.

South Korea will contribute 1.18 trillion won (about $ 1 billion) in the first year of the new SMA, an increase of nearly 14 percent from the previous one-year deal. The new deal reflects a 6.5 percent increase in the base salary of South Korean workers in the first year, as well as a 7.4 percent increase in South Korea’s defense budget. The two sides agreed that in the coming years, South Korea’s rate of increase in contribution will match the overall annual increase in its defense budget. This formula will likely bring South Korean contributions to around $ 1.3 billion by 2025, an amount the Trump administration rejected in March 2020.

What does this mean for the US-Korea alliance?

The SMA’s conclusion fulfills the commitment made by the Biden campaign team to strengthen the alliance instead of extorting Seoul with reckless threats to withdraw it. [U.S.] troops. The rapid fulfillment of the engagement frees Biden from focusing on alliance management issues and instead focusing on improving strategic coordination to address shared regional security challenges.

The deal means alliance management issues will not hamper US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s first visits to South Korea and Japan later this month. here, as they plan to hold two plus two meetings aimed at revitalizing US alliances in Asia.

What is the schedule for the visit of US officials to South Korea and Japan?

The travel structure reinforces the efforts of the Biden administrations to both strengthen bilateral relations and promote more effective trilateral coordination between the United States, Japan and South Korea. Establishing regular trilateral consultations with Japan and South Korea was a personal achievement for Blinken during his time in Barack Obama’s administration which was not transferred to the Trump administration. Despite a steadily deteriorating relationship between Japan and South Korea in recent years, the scheduling of back-to-back two plus two consultations with Japan and South Korea promotes U.S. expectations for renewed trilateral security coordination. regional.

What challenges remain for the US-Korean alliance?

Blinken and Austin will work to resolve differences over whether China or North Korea is the top priority for the alliances. South Korean President Moon Jae-ins’s priority has been to facilitate US-North Korean diplomacy, while Blinkens’ first major foreign policy speech underscored the strategic challenges posed by competition with China and hope. that other democracies reinforce a line between democratic and authoritarian leadership models.

The Biden administration will likely pressure South Korea to join the United States in opposing China’s authoritarian outrageousness. South Korea could take steps to align with collaborative initiatives, such as the Quad [PDF]and join efforts to strengthen supply chain security in like-minded countries. At the same time, Seoul will urge Washington to seek a compromise rather than a confrontation with Pyongyang.

