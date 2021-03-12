UK GDP fell 2.9% in January due to tertiary country closure





The services sector has hit the UK GDP the most due to the closure.

According to data from the British Bureau of Statistics (ONS), the UK economy declined 2.9% in January this year due to the third state blockade.

The decline, a month after the 1.2% increase in December’s economic growth, was 9% lower than the level before the first closure in February last year, and 4% lower than the peak of the initial recovery in October 2020.

The services sector was hit hardest by a 3.5% decline in UK GDP as a direct result of the lockdown. Growth in this sector was down 10.2% compared to February last year and 4.9% lower compared to October.

Meanwhile, the production sector fell 1.5% for the first time in eight months. This was 5% lower than the February 2020 level.

On the other hand, construction grew 0.9% in January and declined 2.9% in December last year. One of three of the 20 economic subsectors used by ONS experienced positive growth with healthcare and IT in January.

Reverse gear economy

It’s not surprising to see the UK economy reverse in January given the blockade, Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, says the bigger question will be how this blockade will affect long-term growth. “The real opening of the economy does not come until April”.

“This is going to be a very sober first quarter of economic growth, but now if you stay calm and continue,” he said.

“The government and the Bank of England will think we have to go through the first part of the year before the sun shines again.

“The surprisingly successful vaccine launch gave hope for an economic recovery in the second half of the year, but it remains to be seen how much of the massive savings accumulated by consumers will actually be used by consumers.”

Capital Economics’ UK economist Paul Dales believes that a 2.9% decline in UK GDP will be “the lowest point of the year” with vaccinations being implemented and economic resumption imminent, which “will trigger a sharp rebound in activity.” before long”.

“Overall, the blockade in January put the economy in a pretty big hole,” he reasoned, “but the government’s mitigation roadmap has provided a ladder and a willingness to get away with vaccinations,” he reasoned.

“I think the economy will surpass its peak by early next year as GDP returns to pre-epidemic levels.”

