Lawmakers urge judges to eradicate abuses in the UK fashion supply chain. Business news





After hearing evidence of wage shortages and harsh conditions, lawmakers urged the government to set up a judge to seal the abuse of the British fashion supply chain.

The Commons Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) said the sector’s voluntary initiatives did not improve.

The committee said the introduction of apparel trade examiners to monitor the industry could help prevent the industry from violating labor market regulations.

Thousands of people working in slave-like conditions in Leicester

MP is gathering evidence of abuse between domestic and global supply chains used by UK retailers.

EAC Chairman Philip Dunne said: “The committee has been shocked by the exposure of labor market exploitation over the past three years in a particular quarter of the UK apparel industry.

“It is clear that voluntary corporate social responsibility initiatives are not making enough progress.

“Therefore, we need to fully review and negotiate mandatory initiatives such as apparel trade examiners.”

The commission said in a letter to the business secretary of Kwasi Kwarteng that buying clothing labeled “Made in the UK” should ensure that the workers who produced it are paid a minimum wage at a minimum of workplace safety.

“We knew it wasn’t.”

‘Concerns’ for the Leicester plant

The commission heard evidence from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) that British apparel workers earn low incomes of over £2 million per week.

Activists heard by Congressman claimed that workers in some factories in Leicester were forced to work during the first blockade.

The committee also heard concerns about the use of concentration camp labor in the supply chain, particularly in Xinjiang, China.

A government spokesman said, “It is mean to exploit vulnerable workers for commercial gain, and the government will not support it.

“In response to allegations of labor market abuse, a multi-agency enforcement task force has been operating in Leicester since July 2020, and we are working with the sector to understand the system issues that lead to violations and the actions that can be used to address them. We are constantly working together. They.”

