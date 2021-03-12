Japanese investors buy UK Treasury bonds at record rates in early 2021





Japanese investors bought UK Treasury bonds at record speed in early 2021, removing barriers to investment in UK assets as Brexit risk disappeared.

According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance released this week, investors bought UK gold coins in the order of 714 billion yen (5 billion pounds) in January, the largest monthly figure in the 2005 Bloomberg record.

The purchase was reflected after investment managers raising the proportion of British gold coins under the UK-EU trade agreement signed on Christmas Eve avoided British bonds in a turbulent Brexit process for fear of the UK’s drastic movement.

Derek Halpenny, Head of Global Market Research at the Bank of Japan MUFG, said, “We have a lot of confidence that Brexit uncertainty is behind us. He said large inflows have shown investors to return to a “normal equilibrium” after “long-term lack of investment”.

Japanese investors were net sellers of gold coins until the end of 2020 in the 2016 Brexit referendum, with Halpenney saying “very unusual.”

Hideki Kishida, Nomura’s chief economist, said he was underweight because Japanese investors did not want to take currency risk. The pound has moved dramatically since the 2016 referendum and has endured numerous volatility surrounding UK-EU negotiations in the years that followed.

Kishida said the purchase in January probably showed that pension funds and life insurers are expecting a bullish pound.

By reducing expectations that the Bank of England will apply negative interest rates, rising interest rates could now provide another boost. High returns are negative for current UK Treasury holders, as they indicate prices have declined, but this means new investors can earn more by holding debt.

Foreign government debt is a popular choice in Japan’s vast life insurance and pension sector. This is because many international jurisdictions offer higher returns than when Japanese government bond yields are low or even negative.

Japan’s foreign investment report is following closely as it is one of the few countries that offers a detailed and timely indication of where savers have put their money.

Imogen Bachra, European interest rate strategist at NatWest Markets, said, “Brexit trading at the end of last year would have increased foreign investors’ confidence in UK assets.” The sudden increase in Japanese buying points out that Brexit is a “very strong” driver. . inflow.

Adam Cole, senior monetary strategist at RBC Capital Markets, added that the surge in buying in January partially reflected “repressed demand released after UK-EU trade deals.”

This inflow occurred just before a sharp sell-off in February in the global Treasury market, including gold, where 10-year British bonds had the biggest decline since 2016. MUFG’s Halpenny said investors who bought in January have the potential to hold them in the long run. . “I would be surprised if this was put back in February,” he said.

Daniela Russell, head of UK interest rate strategy at HSBC, warned not to draw conclusions from a month’s worth of data, the British mother-pig has seen strong demand from overseas buyers during the epidemic. She said political risk, along with currency and yields, is a factor in the international flow.

Overseas investors are expected to remain a major source of funding in the UK as they hold more than a quarter of UK gold money and are aiming to raise £296 billion in the fiscal year starting next month.

Trader turns off negative interest rate bets

The expectation that the Bank of England will have to apply negative interest rates to support the UK economy has disappeared as the UK’s economic outlook brightens.

Overnight index swaps, a key proxy in the market outlook for the BoE’s key interest rates, are now in the plus area for months and years to come.

Last fall, when concerns over Brexit and the coronavirus swirled, these financial instruments, for the first time in banking history, suggested that traders were preparing for an opportunity for policymakers to lower interest rates below zero.

Analysts and investors say the UK-EU trade agreement was reached at the end of last year, and the UK’s rapid progress in vaccination has helped strengthen UK economic outlook.

Goldman Sachs recently raised expectations for long-term UK interest rates, citing the “scalability” of the budget announced earlier this month by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Barclays economists predicted a “faster and more convincing recovery” from the epidemic, similarly upgrading the short-term UK economic outlook according to the budget.

The $1.9 trillion U.S. economic stimulus package provided additional benefits to the outlook as the rapid recovery of the U.S. economy is expected to spill over to trading partners around the world.

Adam Samson

