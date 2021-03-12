UK to attract rival highway charging station providers





The government wants to encourage more businesses to install electric charging points in highway service areas as the clearest sign of its plan to break the monopoly that its current supplier Ecotricity has in the network.

Transportation Secretary Rachel McClean said at the FT summit that the ambitious expansion strategy will ensure that all highway gas stations will offer six super-fast chargers in two years and plan more than 2,500 nationwide by the end of the decade.

Ecotricity has the exclusive right to install charging bays in three major service area groups in the UK: Moto, RoadChef and Welcome Break. Industry groups monopolize investments, ultimately preventing consumers from buying battery cars.

The Competition and Markets Authority, the UK’s monopoly regulator, launched an investigation into the charging sector in December that focuses in part on the highway situation.

Ecotricity announced Thursday that it plans to replace all 330 common chargers and install up to 12 super-fast chargers in the network in a deal funded by Hitachi.

At the FT Decarburization Summit on Wednesday, Maclean said the government is “watching a competitive position because we want the private sector to be able to invest ahead of what is needed in the grid.” We can provide you with the additional investment you need.

“We are looking for ways to work with the industry to get the private sector in, and we want to have a good, reliable and solid network nationwide,” Maclean said.

The ministers also added that they are conducting consumer consultations on the subject.

“One of the main things people come to me is how difficult it is to find reliability, payment methods and charging points,” Maclean said.

“We want people to go on a longer journey, and more importantly, use electric cars as their primary vehicles.”

The UK plans to phase out the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030, and hybrid sales will be banned from 2035.

All-electric vehicles accounted for 7% of new car sales last year. An additional 4% was a hybrid charging with a plug.

Although sales are growing rapidly and nearly triple in 2020, the government’s targets will require a significant increase in adoption over the next nine years.

The lack of a charging point is often cited as a major factor in consumers not buying an electric vehicle.

At the summit, Maclean announced a £20 million competition to support innovation in electric charging and battery technology.

Maclean will co-funded the two projects with the government and industry with the goal of “targeting early-stage technology innovation”. “We see a thriving ecosystem of small businesses, innovative start-ups and entrepreneurs in this country. All types.”

Previous similar competitions have provided funding for pop-up charging projects and ventures developing hydrogen-powered ambulances.

