Further cooperation between Ireland and the UK essential for decarburization





According to Eamon Ryan, Minister of Environment, Climate and Communications, strengthened cooperation with the UK will be critical for Ireland to decarbonize its economy and achieve net zero carbon emissions.

The UK has been a world leader in reducing emissions using climate legislation, and Ireland has tried to duplicate it, including adopting a five-year carbon budget. He brought together energy leaders from both jurisdictions at an event at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce. Thursday.

Ireland can be the UK’s example of how effective climate action can be pursued in a non-divided way, as achieved with the help of the Oireachtas Climate Committee, all political parties that are setting the path of the future for the country.

We are at the dawn of a new industrial revolution. But it should be a change for the better. . . It’s a revolution that should belong to everyone, Ryan said.

Cooperation with the UK will be best achieved through cooperation on the electrification of everything, especially by balancing renewable electricity and the variable demand of consumers. Those who do their best will be the most successful, he told the Building a Pathway to Net Zero event.

It all depends on building the necessary transport and distribution networks. It won’t work if you do it with an isolated island.

This should also cooperate on the global arena prior to the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow, he said. This global gathering had to address how the world would explain agricultural-related land use emissions and biomethane.

Offshore wind

Joanna Whittington, head of energy and security at the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, said cooperation on renewable electricity, especially the use of offshore wind resources in the Celtic Sea, is already at a high level.

She predicted that this would be built as the country sets the path for net zero and shares the learning. While there was strong support for Prime Minister Johnson’s 10-stage decarburization plan, it had to be implemented and focused on delivery throughout the government. We need to move faster in almost all sectors.

With electricity demand doubling by 2050 due to the electrification of transport and heat, there is a need to ensure that electricity is clean, Whittington said.

The UK has already succeeded in offshore wind power with 10.5 gigawatts (GW) of power and is set to reach 40 GW by 2030. 1GW is enough to power a medium-sized city. This was possible, she believed, by providing certainty to the industry through contracts on the difference mechanism.

All sectors of the Irish economy need to come up with detailed decarbonization plans on the way to Net Zero, said Marie Donnelly, Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Board. There have been opportunities for cooperation on renewable energy, but an important difference from the UK was the level of agricultural emissions in Ireland.

We will go there

Ireland has decided to move from a latecomer to climate action to a global leader, emphasizing it because Ireland was not the world’s largest emitter, but was an uncomfortable position for the country to enter.

Securing the best grid and capacity to accommodate variable power while taking advantage of the best resources in the offshore wind sector was necessary to change the country’s reputation and eliminate its peculiar position on agricultural emissions.

She had no doubt that Ireland could achieve that position, as Ireland has always been shown to be flexible and adaptable when faced with recessions and financial crises. I believe we will go there because the younger generation will force us to do it.

Mary Quaney, group chief executive at Mainstream Renewable Power, said the renewable energy development capital has appropriately charged it as changing risk perceptions, changing risk perceptions, and seeing it as an opportunity and an area of ​​growth.

If policy coherence helps, investment in the transition will continue, and when plans are merged between the two jurisdictions, it will provide certainty and ensure private investment continues, she said.

