TREASURES – US Yields Rise on Positive Economic Outlook and Supply Glut

3 stocks flash signs of strong insider buying

Let’s say insider trading, and most people will immediately think of shady market moves and dishonest sellers, or maybe Martha Stewart, who was convicted of insider trading after receiving advice on a biopharmaceutical company. . But there are many insider trading that can be carried out on the basis of information in the public domain, even though they are generally known primarily to corporate officers or business executives. In this case, as long as insiders publish their trades in a timely manner, in accordance with SEC rules, insider trading is perfectly legal. SEC rules don’t make insider knowledge more readily available, but they do make insider trading easy to follow. And tracking business leaders, seeing what trades they’re doing and when, can make a viable strategy for retail investors. With that in mind, we used data from the TipRanks Insiders Hot Stocks tool to find three stocks that display recent and informative insider buys. A dive into stock market data and analyst commentary can provide additional insight. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) were starting out in the energy industry, with an electric utility company. Dominion, based in Richmond, Virginia, operates in the electricity and natural gas industries, with electric utility customers in Virginia and the two Carolinas, and natural gas customers in West Virginia. , Ohio, Pennsylvania, the Carolinas and Georgia, as well as parts of Utah. in the West. The past year has not been kind to Dominion, and EPS is down from 2019. In the recently released fourth quarter, the company reported GAAP earnings of 82 cents per share, down 32% from to the $ 1.21 declared in 4Q19. Full-year results showed a worse picture, with a net loss of 57% per share compared to earnings per share of $ 1.62 in 2019. While 2020 showed losses for Dominion, the company didn’t did not attribute these losses to the corona crisis. On the contrary, the company noted several business factors that depressed earnings: charges due to the planned shutdown of power plants in Virginia; cancellation of the Atlantic coast pipeline project; and operating losses due to the sale of the Company’s Gas Transportation and Storage segment. These are all one-time costs and in some ways offer the long-term benefit of streamlining operations. Dominion has guided the profit for the year 2021 between $ 3.70 and $ 4.00 per share. Despite the mixed results in 2020, Dominion has seen recent insider buys pushing the insider sentiment needle into positive territory. President and CEO Robert Blue spent nearly $ 1 million on 14,442 Dominion shares, while board member Mark Kington made a smaller purchase of 2,000 shares , for 138,578 dollars. Dominion has also marked fans within the analyst community. JPMorgan analyst Jeremy Tonet covers Dominion Energy and sees the strength of the company in light of its ability to weather political winds and shift to non-fossil fuel business. With 52% of Dominion’s growth allocated to zero carbon investments, the leverage of Ds on the green rate of change drives most utility peers and is expected to lead to multiple reassessment over time. Importantly, the concept of VA regulation limits the risk of the Ds offshore wind project relative to other industry participants given the presumption of cost prudence, Tonet wrote. To this end, Tonet assesses D as overweighting (i.e. buying) and sets a target price of $ 87 on the stock, which implies a 15% hike for the coming year. (To see Tonets’ performance history, click here) The 6 to 2 split on recent stock reviews, in favor of buy over hold, shows Wall Street generally agrees with Tonet here , and makes the analyst’s consensus score a strong buy. D’s shares are valued at $ 73.21, and their average price target of $ 81.50 suggests an 11% rise from that level. (See Dominion Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) In these corona days, we should check in with a doctor. Dr. Pepper, makes it a long known brand in the food and beverage industry. The company has more than 55 brands of coffee, as well as 20 brands of flavored sodas, including Dr. Pepper, 7Up and A&W Root Beer, as well as a line of bottled waters, teas, juices and blenders. Keurig Dr. Pepper is the 8th largest food and beverage company in the United States, and reported more than $ 11 billion in total sales in 2020. While the company’s revenues grew year on year. the other in each quarter of 2020, earnings fell short of expectations. in 4Q20 (EPS was 30 cents, versus a forecast of 39 cents). Still, the company showed its confidence by increasing the regular quarterly dividend by 25%, to 75 cents per share. At $ 3 per share annualized, that works out to a return of 2.27%. In early March, board member and company insider Robert Singer made 4 informational purchases of KDP shares. Singer paid nearly $ 500,000 for a total of 9,500 shares. 5-star analyst Nik Modi seems to echo the sentiment of the directors. Providing key lessons from the fourth quarter, Modi noted: A strong quarter for KDP with continued momentum in coffee and gains in packaged beverages. This quarter is another data point suggesting that KDP is well positioned for 2021 and beyond. The dividend was also very positive news. We believe that KDP has a very unique combination of strong underlying growth and meaningful balance sheet options. “Based on the above, Modi rates KDP as an outperformance (ie a buy) with a price target of $ 37. (To view Modis’ history, click here) Wall Streets analysts are somewhat divided here, as seen in the consensus rating of moderate buy based on 3 buy and 2 take. KDP shares are priced at $ 33.56 and the average price target is $ 36.75 implies a 9.5% increase for the coming year. (See KDP market analysis on TipRanks) Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) A good conclusion in the medical supplies sector, where Dentsply is a major manufacturer of dental equipment and dental health consumables. claims an annual turnover of nearly $ 4 billion, based on the sale of equipment and educational services, and also has an active research program in the field of dental health.Dentsply Sirona has a global reach, with manufacturing facilities in 21 countries and marketing is over 120. Fourth-quarter results showed $ 1.08 billion at the top line, up from $ 1.11 billion in the previous year’s quarter, with EPS of 45 cents just 1 cent lower than the quarter of last year. Regarding internal transactions, board member Gregory Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock on March 4 for $ 294,750. As a result of the purchase, the Director now owns 23,142 shares, valued at $ 1.43 million. On the analyst side, Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar sums up XRAY’s case in his recent share note: [The] stocks are not getting enough credit for the visibility that management provides … With a solid financial path to follow now and management continuing to methodically execute towards its medium to long term financial goals, the case of equity ownership. XRAY shares remain attractive, in our opinion … “Considering all this, Bednar remains with the bulls. Analyst rates XRAY an overweight (ie Buy) with a price target of $ 70, which implies a rise around 12% from current levels. (To view Bednars’ track record, click here) As with the rest of the street, the bulls have it. XRAY’s moderate buy consensus rating breaks down into 8 buys, 4 takes and 1 sell received in the last three months. However, the shares are sold for $ 62.06 and their recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the average price target of $ 63.67. (See analysis XRAY stock market on TipRanks) tool that brings together all the information s on the equity of TipRanks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

