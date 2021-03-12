ECB policymakers argue over fallout from US stimulus, outlook: sources





FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers have argued over the impact of a € 1.9 trillion US pandemic relief bill on the eurozone economy and The bloc’s broader outlook when they met this week and stepped up the pace of the stimulus, five sources told Reuters. .

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (R, ECB) is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany January 22, 2021, REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

The ECB on Thursday decided to speed up money printing to limit eurozone borrowing costs, signaling skeptical markets that it is determined to lay the groundwork for a solid economic recovery.

But the meeting was eventful, particularly in the informal session on Wednesday, the sources said, with governors from richer, high-manufacturing countries adopting a decidedly more optimistic tone about the prospect of vaccines and the economic capacity to do so. adapt.

A major topic of discussion has been the likely impact of the biggest economic stimulus in U.S. history, for which President Joe Biden obtained final approval on Wednesday, on the eurozone economy.

Some policymakers have warned that a wave of direct payments to U.S. households is likely to push up inflation expectations and bond yields in the world’s largest economy, dragging euro area borrowing costs in its wake. , according to sources.

This, combined with the comparatively smaller and slower Next Generation package agreed by the European Union, meant that the Eurozone risked falling behind the US recovery and that the ECB would have to step up the accelerator.

Biden has just arrived, the bill is already passed and the checks will be mailed out next week, a source said. Watch us while you wait. We’ve been talking for a year and still nothing will be paid until maybe October.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

But more conservative policymakers have argued that higher disposable income for American families would mean greater spending on euro area imports, which would benefit the euro area economy and reduce the need for largesse from the ECB.

The US stimulus package had yet to be approved when the ECB finalized its economic forecast, which puts economic growth and inflation this year at 4% and 1.5%, respectively.

But it is expected to supercharge America’s economic recovery, with $ 400 billion in direct payments to most Americans, $ 350 billion in aid to states and local governments, among other measures.

Political hawks have also taken a more optimistic view of the bloc’s growth profile, arguing that the economy has adjusted better to lockdowns than many estimate and that it will rebound quickly once the brakes are lifted.

So far, only nine EU countries have ratified the EU’s 750 billion budget support package in their national parliaments, and first installments are unlikely until July at the earliest or, more likely, after. summer vacation.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Edited by Hugh Lawson

