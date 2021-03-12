Two new COVID-19 testing sites open in southern Wales





Two new drive-through coronavirus testing facilities have opened in Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend.

The site was opened on Merthyr’s Keir Hardie Health Park Community Testing Site (CF48 1BZ) and Ysbytyr Seren Community Testing Site (CF31 3SH), and Bridgend continues to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities as part of the UK government. Trying to do it.

On this site, tests are only possible for people with coronavirus symptoms, high temperatures, a new persistent cough, loss or change in smell or taste. Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should schedule an exam at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. The UK government is working to continue to expand the capacity of its UK test site and laboratory network to make it easier to take tests. It can reduce the time it takes to receive test results. Daily reservations are available on both sites.

The site is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in UK history, capable of handling more than 700,000 tests per day, covering more than 800 sites across the UK, including 89 drive-through sites and 511 walk-through sites. Do it. , 6 Lighthouse labs, home test and satellite kits, and multiple mobile devices.

Welsh Secretary of State Simon Hart said:

There are currently more than 50 UK government testing facilities in Wales, all of which continue to contribute to the fight against the virus. We thank NHS and its partners for their continued efforts to establish new test centers quickly and efficiently to meet the demand.

With more and more test centers opening in Wales, it is becoming easier for people to take tests near their home. This is very important in preventing the spread of the virus and putting fewer people at risk of getting Covid-19.

Dr. Kelechi Nnoaham, Director of Public Health at Cwm Taf Glamorgan University Health Board, said:

We are excited to see two new drive-through COVID-19 test sites open to the public in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg area. Getting tested when you have coronavirus symptoms is one of the best ways to keep your community safe. These new sites help ensure that the testing facility is available to anyone who needs it.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, such as a new persistent cough, high fever, or changes in your sense of smell or taste, everyone is encouraged to self-isolate and schedule a test.

Lord Bethell, Minister of Health, said:

To counter the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracking system from scratch. We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so that everyone with symptoms can be tested.

New Drive-in-Site like this makes it easier to take the test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, please schedule a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace when you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.

Baroness Dido Harding, interim executive chairman of the National Institute of Health Protection, said:

The drive-through site gives the community better access to coronavirus testing, so anyone with symptoms can get the test. This new site is now part of an ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK, which can handle more than 700,000 tests per day. To improve test turnaround time, we will continue to expand our capacity and drive test innovation to ensure that everyone who needs testing can get it.

If you have any coronavirus symptoms, such as a new persistent cough, high fever, loss or change in your sense of smell or taste, schedule a test and follow the advice of NHS Testing & Follow-up when you are contacted.

The test center is operating in partnership with PHW and will provide secondary exams.

