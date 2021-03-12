US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq to lower open as peak bond yields put pressure on tech stocks





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Ulta Beauty collapses as revenue forecasts disappoint

* Benchmark returns approaching one-year highs

* Three major indices defined for the best week out of six

* Futures: Dow up 0.21%, S&P down 0.21%, Nasdaq down 1.28% (adds details; updates prices)

March 12 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 was on the verge of slackening after a record high at the opening on Friday, as a spike in US bond yields rekindled inflation concerns and curbed appetite for high growth stocks.

Futures tracked by the Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.3% after rebounding more than 6% in the past three sessions.

Still, the main Wall Streets indexes are expected to experience their best sixth week after signing one of America’s biggest tax incentives, and data showed lower than expected jobless claims.

US stock indices are recovering after coming under pressure in recent weeks as a steady rise in US bond yields raised fears of a sudden decrease in monetary stimulus.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark note climbed above 1.60% on Friday to approach the one-year highs hit last week.

Risks of a revival of inflation have increased significantly due to an increase in the money supply through stimulus measures and the anticipated demand that we might see as the economy slowly unblocks, said Jonathan Bell , director of investments at Stanhope Capital in London.

Improving economic data and more fiscal stimulus also added to fears of higher inflation despite assurances from the Federal Reserve to maintain an accommodative policy. All eyes will now be on the central bank policy meeting next week for further hints on inflation.

Investors will look to the University of Michigan consumer sentiment data later today.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 E-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.27%, and the Dow E-minis were up 62 points, or 0.21%.

The Nasdaq has been particularly hit by the sell-off in recent weeks and entered correction territory on Monday as investors traded richly priced tech stocks with those of energy, mining and industrials companies that are poised to benefit further. an economic recovery.

The performance-sensitive group of Facebook Inc Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp fell 1% to 3% in pre-market trading.

Major US banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc were among the few winners in early deals.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firm JD.com Inc fell nearly 3% after three sources said it was in talks to buy part or all of a stake in the brokerage firm Sinolink Securities worth at least $ 1.5 billion.

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc fell about 8% after forecasting lower-than-estimated annual revenue as demand for makeup products was under pressure due to extended work-from-home policies.

The company also named President Dave Kimbell as the new CEO. (Reporting by Medha Singh, Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

